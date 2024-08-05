Government to Conduct Safety Audits to Ensure Safe Household Electrical Wiring

Under the provisions of Section 53 and Clause (b) of Sub-section 2 of Section 177 of the Electricity Act, 2003, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has issued the “Central Electricity Authority (Measures relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2023”.

In accordance with these regulations, no electrical installation work, including additions, alterations, repairs and adjustments to existing installations, except such replacement of lamps, fans, fuses, switches, domestic appliances of voltage not exceeding 250 V and fittings as in no way alters its capacity or character, shall be carried out upon the premises of or on behalf of any consumer, supplier, owner or occupier for the purpose of supply to such consumer, supplier, owner or occupier except by an electrical contractor licenced in this behalf by the State Government and on its behalf under the direct supervision of a person holding a certificate of competency and by a person holding a permit issued or recognized by the State Government.

Under these regulations, it is mandated that the electrical installations below or equal to the notified voltage shall be self-certified by the owner or consumer, as the case may be. However, the owner or supplier or consumer has the option to get his installation inspected and tested by the Electrical Inspector of the Appropriate Government. It is also provided that in case of voltage level equal to or below the notified voltage, Chartered Electrical Safety Engineer (CESE) can also test the installation on request of the owner. The guidelines regarding CESE have been issued by the Central Electricity Authority to all State Governments on 21st June, 2018. The respective State Government or Central Government, as the case may be, can notify voltage below which self-Certification to be carried out in their respective jurisdictions. Central Government has notified 11 kV for this purpose.

The lifespan of the electrical wire depends on a number of factors including the quality of wire as well as the electrical work, quality of other equipment like switches, socket, conduit etc., loading and environmental conditions.