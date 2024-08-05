Government to Auction Coal Mines for Boosting Commercial Mining Opportunities

Ministry of Coal has recently launched the 10th round of commercial auction of coal mines on 21.06.2024, offering 67 coal mines. This round includes 30 new coal mines and 31 previously offered mines where no response was received. Additionally, 6 coal mines are offered under 2nd attempt of 8th and 9th round. Last date for bid submission is 27.08.2024.

Ministry of Coal has set a target to produce 1.5 BT by FY-2030.

Increasing domestic coal production would reduce reliance on imported coal for various industries, including domestic coal-based power plants. The Ministry of Coal aims to produce 1.39 billion tonnes of coal by FY2028 to meet national demand and achieve self-sufficiency. However, power plants that rely on imported coal may continue to import thermal coal.