Government Takes Steps to Formalize E-Waste Recycling Sector Amidst Informal Sector Challenges

Government does not have any estimate regarding the proportion of e-waste being handled by informal sector. However, Government has taken a number of steps to formalise the e-waste recycling sector of the country. The E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 provides for compulsory authorisation of the dismantling and recycling units from the concerned State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Pollution Control Committees (PCCs). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued guidelines/SOP for processing of e-waste. The CPCB and SPCBs have been monitoring the units and necessary steps have been taken to mainstream and modernise the recycling industry with the help of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. CPCB has issued directions under Section 18 (1) (b) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 from time to time to all SPCBs/PCCs for checking informal (non-formal) E-Waste activities, verification of authorized dismantlers/recyclers of E-waste. CPCB has time to time advised SPCBs/PCCs to carry out regular drives for checking e-waste processing in informal sector. Actions, such as, constitution of teams for carrying out drives, issuing of notices, closure of operation, seizing the e-waste against the informal processing are being taken by the respective SPCBs/PCCs.

Ministry has comprehensively revised the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016 and notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 in November, 2022 and the same is in force since 1st April, 2023. These new rules intend to manage e-waste in an environmentally sound manner and put in place an improved Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regime for e-waste recycling wherein all the manufacturer, producer, refurbisher and recycler are required to register on portal developed by CPCB. The new provisions would facilitate and channelize the informal sector to formal sector for doing business and ensure recycling of E-waste in environmentally sound manner. Provisions for environmental compensation and verification & audit have also been introduced. These rules also promote Circular Economy through EPR regime and scientific recycling/disposal of the e-waste.

Under the E-Waste Management Rules, provision for reduction of hazardous substances in manufacturing of Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) has been provided. It mandates that every producer of EEE and their components shall ensure that their products do not contain lead, mercury and other hazardous substances beyond the maximum prescribed concentration. The E-Waste (Management) Rules also provide for recognition and registration, skill development, monitoring and ensuring safety and health, of workers involved in dismantling and recycling of e-waste.