Government takes appropriate steps in consultation with various stake holders to make election process more accountable and transparent

New Delhi : The Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Kiren Rijiju in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed that as per section 13D of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the electoral roll for every parliamentary constituency shall consist of electoral rolls for all the assembly constituencies comprised within that parliamentary constituency and it shall be necessary to prepare or revise separately the electoral roll for both Lok Sabha and the State Assembly Elections as of now. Electoral rolls for conduct of elections to the urban local bodies and panchayati raj institutions are prepared by the respective State Election Commissions (SECs).

Presently, various State Governments and Union territories are using the electoral roll data prepared by the ECI for preparing the electoral roll for local bodies/ panchayat elections. As per article 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution, the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections to the Panchayats and Municipalities vests in the respective SECs. Further, the electoral reforms are continuous and ongoing process and the Government after considering the various proposals/suggestions, inter-alia, one nation one voter list, take appropriate steps in consultation with various stake holders to make election process more accountable and transparent.