Government Supports Cold-Water Fisheries with New Trout Farming Initiatives

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, for overall development of fisheries and aquaculture sector in a sustainable and responsible manner is implementing various schemes and details of such schemes including amount of subsidies, scheme components given to aquaculture farmers to increase fish production and to encourage trout fish farming etc are furnished below:

Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) is being implemented in all the States and Union Territories for a period of 5 years from financial year 2020-21 to FY2024-25 with an investment of ₹20050 crore in fisheries sector. PMMSY inter alia provides financial assistance up to 40% of the unit cost for general category beneficiaries and 60% of the unit cost for SC/ST/Women beneficiaries for taking various fisheries developmental activities like construction of ponds and tanks for aquaculture, providing input support, construction of hatcheries, technology infusion and adaptation such as establishment of Re-circulatory Aquaculture System (RAS), Bio-floc culture systems, installation of cages in reservoirs, pen culture in open water bodies, supply of boats and nets to traditional fishermen, seaweed and bivalve cultivation, ornamental fisheries including breeding and rearing units, post harvest and cold chain infrastructure such as construction of cold storages, ice plants, supply of refrigerated & insulated vehicles, three wheelers and two wheelers with ice boxes for fish transport, live fish vending centres, establishment of fish feed mills, construction of fish retail markets & fish kiosks, fish value added enterprises units, promotion of e-trading and e-marketing of fish and fisheries products, support for acquisition of deep sea fishing vessels for traditional fishermen, up-gradation of existing fishing vessels, strengthening of safety and security of fishermen, livelihood supports during fishing ban/lean, insurance, training and extension. PMMSY also promotes and supports for development of cold-water fisheries especially trout farming by providing support for establishment of trout raceways, brood banks, hatcheries, RAS, training and skill development, and import of germplasm of genetically improved cold-water strains/species. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India during last four years (2020-21 to 2023-24) has approved projects worth Rs. 193.53 crore for the development of trout fish farming and the main activities supported including establishment of 46 trout hatcheries, 5038 raceways, 58 RAS for cold water fisheries and import of 804 units of germplasm. Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) implemented with a total fund size of Rs. 7522.48 crore. FIDF inter alia provides concessional finance to various entities including State Government/UTs and private entrepreneurs for development of identified fisheries infrastructure facilities including trout farming activities. Under this scheme, Government of India provides interest subvention up to 3% per annum for the repayment period of 12 years inclusive of moratorium of 2 years for repayment of principle amount. To make the fisheries sector resilient and efficient, in February 2024, Government of India approved a Central Sector Sub-scheme the “Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah Yojana (PMMKSSY)” under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) with an investment of Rs. 6000 crore. PMMKSSY aims at formalization of the fisheries sector, incentivizing the aquaculture insurance, fisheries micro and small enterprises value chain efficiency, adoption of safety and quality system for safe fish production etc. The Government of India with effect from the financial year 2018-19 has extended the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facility to fishers and fish famers to help them meet their working capital requirement for fisheries and aquaculture related activities including trout fish farming.