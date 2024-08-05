Government Study Reveals Impact of Skill Training on Employment and Livelihoods

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) was set up in November 2014. Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the MSDE delivers skill, re-skill and up- skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/colleges/ institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country.

NSDC implements various skilling schemes of MSDE and other Ministries/Departments, such as PMKVY, NAPS and PM Vishawakarma including market-led fee-based programmes across the country. The State-wise number of persons trained under programmes implemented by NSDC till 30.06.2024, is given at Annexure.

MSDE’s flagship scheme PMKVY was evaluated by NITI Aayog in October 2020 under jobs and skills sector. As per the study, about 94 percent of the employers surveyed reported they would hire more candidates trained under PMKVY. Further, 52 percent of the candidates who were placed in full time/part time employment and oriented under the RPL component received higher salary or felt that they will get higher salary compared to their un-certified peers.

A third-party impact evaluation of PMKVY was also conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA). As per the evaluation, about 70.5% surveyed candidates received placement in their desired skill sector.

Also, a Tracer Study of ITI Graduates published in 2018 shows that 63.5% of total ITI pass-outs have got employment.

NSDC-I studies demand for Indian skilled workforce across various countries and skills required for the Indian workforce corresponding to the relevant international market. The training required for this purpose is provided through NSDC and its training partners.

Annexure

The State-wise number of persons trained under programmes implemented by NSDC, till 30.06.2024: