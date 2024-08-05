National

Government Study Reveals Impact of Skill Training on Employment and Livelihoods

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) was set up in November 2014. Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM), the MSDE delivers skill, re-skill and up- skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/colleges/ institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country.

NSDC implements various skilling schemes of MSDE and other Ministries/Departments, such as PMKVY, NAPS and PM Vishawakarma including market-led fee-based programmes across the country. The State-wise number of persons trained under programmes implemented by NSDC till 30.06.2024, is given at Annexure.

MSDE’s flagship scheme PMKVY was evaluated by NITI Aayog in October 2020 under jobs and skills sector. As per the study, about 94 percent of the employers surveyed reported they would hire more candidates trained under PMKVY. Further, 52 percent of the candidates who were placed in full time/part time employment and oriented under the RPL component received higher salary or felt that they will get higher salary compared to their un-certified peers.

A third-party impact evaluation of PMKVY was also conducted by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA). As per the evaluation, about 70.5% surveyed candidates received placement in their desired skill sector.

Also, a Tracer Study of ITI Graduates published in 2018 shows that 63.5% of total ITI pass-outs have got employment.

NSDC-I studies demand for Indian skilled workforce across various countries and skills required for the Indian workforce corresponding to the relevant international market. The training required for this purpose is provided through NSDC and its training partners.

 

Annexure

The State-wise number of persons trained under programmes implemented by NSDC, till 30.06.2024:

S.

No

 State / UT PMKVY (Trained / Oriented)

(since 2015)

 NAPS

(On-Job-Training)

(since 2018)

 PM Vishawakarma

(Basic Skilling Oriented)

(since 2023)

 NSDC’s Market-led Fee-based programmes

(Trained/Oriented)

(since 2010)
1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 4,763 110 0 988
2 Andhra Pradesh 5,03,423 65,318 49,222 645014
3 Arunachal Pradesh 91,792 142 0 2455
4 Assam 7,91,440 37,733 30,297 172865
5 Bihar 6,73,970 21,171 3,211 353688
6 Chandigarh 27,674 3,553 37 43422
7 Chhattisgarh 1,93,795 21,181 13,066 677074
8 Delhi 5,15,901 76,590 0 1881832
9 Goa 10,371 25,193 2,411 18907
10 Gujarat 4,50,317 3,56,899 82,188 347504
11 Haryana 6,99,922 2,35,932 7,163 830290
12 Himachal Pradesh 1,58,657 28,315 1,143 293791
13 Jammu And Kashmir 3,76,553 3,579 85,395 111500
14 Jharkhand 2,93,936 38,575 8,972 297607
15 Karnataka 5,42,575 2,29,207 1,15,335 733060
16 Kerala 2,65,885 47,387 545 303532
17 Ladakh 3,958 123 1,042 113
18 Lakshadweep 270 38   0
19 Madhya Pradesh 9,81,539 84,994 17,249 1499529
20 Maharashtra 12,72,695 7,57,098 35,873 2593180
21 Manipur 98,292 174 674 19854
22 Meghalaya 53,622 731 0 41823
23 Mizoram 38,120 58 0 8679
24 Nagaland 49,703 83 200 14638
25 Odisha 5,85,560 39,347 6,299 687976
26 Puducherry 32,735 6,369 0 14852
27 Punjab 4,80,266 51,944 1,558 410483
28 Rajasthan 11,99,930 58,090 21,753 484396
29 Sikkim 17,443 1,177 0 21269
30 Tamil Nadu 8,24,589 2,81,276 0 1237160
31 Telangana 4,44,530 1,39,343 11,289 713398
32 The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 10,459 6,586 0 17318
33 Tripura 1,53,799 1,784 2,970 13697
34 Uttar Pradesh 21,16,689 2,18,033 17,342 1128955
35 Uttarakhand 2,25,255 59,395 3,229 183268
36 West Bengal 6,21,078 93,544 0 1395587
  Total 1,48,11,506 29,91,072 5,18,463 1,71,99,704
