Government Strengthens National Integration Through ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Initiative

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme of Government of India aims to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different States/UTs through the concept of State/UT pairing and experiential learning. 16 participating Ministries/ Departments undertake activities throughout the year to promote sustained and structured cultural connect between paired States/UTs in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions & music, tourism & cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices etc. Further, special initiatives and campaigns are organized under the banner of EBSB to sensitize and immerse the youth in diverse aspects of Indian culture and heritage. These include:

Yuva Sangam : It is an ongoing educational-cum-cultural exchange with celebration of diversity at its core wherein participants gain an immersive experience of the language, literature, cuisine, festivals, traditions, art forms, architectural, engineering and historical marvels of the host State. Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) : Two editions of KTS have been organized under the aegis of EBSB, to celebrate and reinforce the historic connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two renowned centres of learning in ancient India. The two editions witnessed around 3,900 Tamil delegates travelling on 8-day tour to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya for cultural immersion. Activities under KTS included seminars, demonstrations, cultural exchanges and exhibitions showcasing handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine and historical landmarks of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

iii. Ek Bharat Sanskriti Sangam (EBSS) : An online social media campaign was carried out from July-Oct, 2023 to encourage youth (18-30 years) to learn and embrace cultures, traditions and art forms of different States/UTs. They were required to perform an art form in the language of any State other than their home State under four categories viz. dancing, singing, painting and photography.

A total of 5,284 participants and coordinators have participated in different phases of Yuva Sangam including the pilot phase across the country. There are a total of 245 participants who have participated from the State of Maharashtra in different phases of Yuva Sangam.

Major activities organized by all the Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) under Ministry of Culture in different States alongwith Maharashtra under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ campaign are Annexed.

Ministry of Culture organizes various cultural programmes/ activities through its Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) under EBSB taking into consideration the pairing States. The activities which have been planned in Maharashtra are Lok Kala Darshan, Lok Nrutya Bharat Bharti, Tribal Dance Festival, Folk Theatre Festival, Traditional/ Tribal Painting Workshop, Stree Festival, Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sangeet Mahotsav, Orange City Craft Mela and Folk Dance Festival-2025, Stone Carving Workshop-2024, Abhivyakti Sanskritik Katta, Guru Shishya Parampara, Research & Documentation etc.

Under EBSB, activities are planned and implemented throughout India, including Maharashtra, by participating Ministries/ Departments and institutions under their administrative purview.

ANNEXURE

Major activities organized by all the ZCCs in different States alongwith Maharashtra under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ campaign