Government Strengthens National Integration Through ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Initiative

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme of Government of India aims to enhance interaction & promote mutual understanding between people of different States/UTs through the concept of State/UT pairing and experiential learning. 16 participating Ministries/ Departments undertake activities throughout the year to promote sustained and structured cultural connect between paired States/UTs in the areas of language learning, culture, traditions & music, tourism & cuisine, sports and sharing of best practices etc. Further, special initiatives and campaigns are organized under the banner of EBSB to sensitize and immerse the youth in diverse aspects of Indian culture and heritage. These include:

  1. Yuva Sangam: It is an ongoing educational-cum-cultural exchange with celebration of diversity at its core wherein participants gain an immersive experience of the language, literature, cuisine, festivals, traditions, art forms, architectural, engineering and historical marvels of the host State.
  2. Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS): Two editions of KTS have been organized under the aegis of EBSB, to celebrate and reinforce the historic connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two renowned centres of learning in ancient India. The two editions witnessed around 3,900 Tamil delegates travelling on 8-day tour to Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya for cultural immersion. Activities under KTS included seminars, demonstrations, cultural exchanges and exhibitions showcasing handlooms, handicrafts, cuisine and historical landmarks of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

iii.  Ek Bharat Sanskriti Sangam (EBSS):  An online social media campaign was carried out from July-Oct, 2023 to encourage youth (18-30 years) to learn and embrace cultures, traditions and art forms of different States/UTs. They were required to perform an art form in the language of any State other than their home State under four categories viz. dancing, singing, painting and photography.

A total of 5,284 participants and coordinators have participated in different phases of Yuva Sangam including the pilot phase across the country. There are a total of 245 participants who have participated from the State of Maharashtra in different phases of Yuva Sangam.

Major activities organized by all the Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) under Ministry of Culture in different States alongwith Maharashtra under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ campaign are Annexed.

Ministry of Culture organizes various cultural programmes/ activities through its Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) under EBSB taking into consideration the pairing States. The activities which have been planned in Maharashtra are Lok Kala Darshan, Lok Nrutya Bharat Bharti, Tribal Dance Festival, Folk Theatre Festival, Traditional/ Tribal Painting Workshop, Stree Festival, Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sangeet Mahotsav, Orange City Craft Mela and Folk Dance Festival-2025, Stone Carving Workshop-2024, Abhivyakti Sanskritik Katta, Guru Shishya Parampara, Research & Documentation etc.

Under EBSB, activities are planned and implemented throughout India, including Maharashtra, by participating Ministries/ Departments and institutions under their administrative purview.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

Major activities organized by all the ZCCs in different States alongwith Maharashtra under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’ campaign

Sl. No. Name of the major activity State where activity was organized
1 Baba Sheikh Farid Aagman Purb Punjab
2 International Geeta Mahotsav Haryana
3 Mijar Mela Himachal Pradesh
4 Meera Mahotsav Rajasthan
5 National Lok Rang Festival Rajasthan
6 Sindhu Darshan Festival UT of Ladakh
7 Chandigarh National Craft Mela UT of Chandigarh
8 Aadi Shaurya-Parv Prakaram Ka Delhi
9 Bharat Parv Delhi
10 Zonal Level Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav Rajasthan
11 Camel Festival Rajasthan
12 Vitasta-Festival of Kashmir UT of J&K
13 Vatsal Bharat Maharashtra
14 Zonal Level Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav Maharashtra
15 Amrit Kalash Yatra (Meri Maati Mera Desh) Maharashtra
16 Warli Art Camp & Tribal Workshop Maharashtra
17 Kashi Tamil Sangamam Uttar Pradesh
18 Vasantosav Gujarat
19 Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam Gujarat
20 Daang Darbar Gujarat
21 Shilpgram Utsav Rajasthan
22 Rangshala Rajasthan
23 Ritu Basant Rajasthan
24 Malhar Rajasthan
25 Lok Rang Mahotsav Rajasthan
26 Baneswar Mela Rajasthan
27 Phad Wall Workshop Rajasthan
28 Ganesh Utsav Goa
29 Lokotsav Goa
30 Chanderi Mahotsav Goa
31 Malwa Utsav Madhya Pradesh
32 Panthi Nritya Prashikshan Karyashala Chhattisgarh
33 Rangmadhya Dakshini Chhattisgarh
34 Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sangeet Samaroh Maharashtra
35 Lok Nritya Bharat Bharati Maharashtra
36 Lok Kala Yatra Karnataka
37 Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival Karnataka
38 Orange City Craft Mela Maharashtra
39 Khajuraho Dance Festival Madhya Pradesh
40 Uttar Pradesh Utsav Arunachal Pradesh
41 Yuva Mahotsav Sikkim
42 Virasat Uttarakhand
43 Chalo Man Ganga-Yamuna Teer Uttar Pradesh
44 Aadi Mahotsav Delhi
45 Chandra Shekhar Azad Jayanti Samaroh Uttar Pradesh
46 Bithoor Mahotsav Uttar Pradesh
47 Janjatiy Utsav Madhya Pradesh
48 Zonal Level Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav Delhi
49 Parvateey Natya Samaroh Uttarakhand
50 Markandey Mahadev Mahotsav Uttar Pradesh
51 Narmada Utsav Madhya Pradesh
52 Gatha Gayan Bihar

