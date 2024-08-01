Government Steps Up Conservation Efforts for Threatened Species, Says Ministry of Environment

As per the information received from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), presently, 2970 plant species found in India (not endemic to the country), have been assessed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and featured in the IUCN red list. Of these, more than 2043 species are categorized as of ‘Least Concern’ and do not require immediate conservation measures. For the remaining species, there are Critically Endangered (155), Endangered (274), Vulnerable (213) and Near Threatened (80), for which conservation measures are being undertaken by BSI and other relevant institutes.

As per the information received from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), presently 7076 faunal species from India have been included under different categories of IUCN Red List which needs conservation. Among the species under the IUCN Red List, 3739 are protected under the different Schedules of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. And other species are conserved under the Protected Areas Network of the country.

Through the ex-situ conservation, BSI conserves plants including IUCN red listed species in its 16 Botanical gardens, located in different phytogeographical regions of the country. Besides, under the Assistance to Botanic Gardens (ABG) scheme of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, IUCN listed threatened species have also been prioritized in the network of Botanic Gardens across the countries for conservation.

Apart from 1022 Protected Areas established in India covering 1,78,640.69 Sq. Km., in order to protect the habitat, the Government, declared 80 Ramsar sites to conserve wetlands, 45 Biodiversity Heritage Sites in 16 States, Coastal Regulation Zone along the 7517 km in Indian Mainland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. In addition, habitat restoration has been taken place for mangroves in maritime states and afforestation measure in the degraded forest ecosystem.

The Ministry does not provide BSI and ZSI any separate fund for conservation. However, conservation funding is provided under other programs for the Ministry like Project Tiger, Project Elephant as well as funding provided to the protected areas notified by the Ministry.