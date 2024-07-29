Government Simplifies Credit Flow for MSMEs: Key Steps Taken

As on 24.07.2024, the total number of MSMEs registered in the country on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform is 4.76 crore enterprises.

As per information received from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the share of MSME manufacturing output in all India manufacturing output during 2022-23 was 35.4% and the share of MSME Gross Value Added (GVA) in all India Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during 2022-23 was 30.1%.

As per the information from Data Dissemination Portal of Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), the share of export of MSME specified products in all India exports during 2023-24 was 45.73%.

As on 24.07.2024, the total employment reported by the MSMEs on the Udyam Registration Portal and Udyam Assist Platform is 20.55 crore.

As per information received from Reserve Bank of India, the number of accounts and amount outstanding to MSME sector by Scheduled Commercial Banks during 2022-23 was 213.32 lakh and Rs. 22,60,135.3 crore respectively. Further, the Expert Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, constituted by Reserve Bank of India in 2019 estimated the credit gap in MSME sector to be in the range of Rs. 20 to 25 lakh crore.

The steps taken by Government to enhance credit flow to MSME are given below: