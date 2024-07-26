Government setting up 7 PM MITRA Parks with world class infrastructure to give a boost to Textiles Sector

The Government has approved setting up of 7 (Seven) PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks in Greenfield/Brownfield sites (including a Greenfield project in Virudhanagar Tamil Nadu) with world class infrastructure including plug and play facility with an outlay of Rs. 4,445 cr for a period of seven years upto 2027-28. It is envisaged that each park when completed will generate 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employments. In order to implement the PM MITRA Scheme in Virudhnagar, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) i.e. ‘PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel Park, Tamil Nadu Limited’ has been incorporated with Government of Tamil Nadu holding 51% stake in the SPV and remaining 49% being held by the Government of India. The process of obtaining Environmental Clearance as well as layout approval from Directorate of Town and Country Planning has been completed. The Process of providing Water and Power supply up till the park gate is in progress. Memoranduma of Understanding (MoU) worth Rs 1200 cr for investment in the park have been signed so far.

With a view to increasing investments, generating employment opportunities and boosting exports in textile sector, the Ministry is implementing Scheme for Integrated Textile Park (SITP) to provide support for setting up textile parks with world-class, state-of-the-art infrastructure in textile hubs across the country. The scheme was in implementation up to 31.03.2021. However, the Scheme has now been subsumed under the umbrella Scheme of Textile Cluster Development Scheme (TCDS) and an outlay of Rs.568.15 Crore has been allotted for completing ongoing projects only. The details of the textile parks in Tamil Nadu under the Scheme are given below:

(Rs. In Cr)