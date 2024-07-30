National

Government Sets Ambitious Zero Carbon Emission Targets for Heavy Industries

Ministry of Heavy Industries is currently implementing the following schemes for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the country and to reduce dependence on fossil fuel:

  1. Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS) with an outlay of  ₹500 Crore for a period 4 months, w.e.f. 1st April 2024 till 31st July 2024 which provides incentives to buyers of e-2W and e-3W.
  2. Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-AAT) with a budgetary outlay of ₹25,938 Crore. The scheme incentivises various categories of electric vehicles including e-2W, e-3W, e-4W, e-buses and e-trucks also.
  3. Production Linked Incentive Scheme for manufacturing of Advanced Chemistry Cell (PLI-ACC) in the country with a budgetary outlay of ₹18,100 Crore.
  4. Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars to attract investments from global EV manufacturers and promote India as a manufacturing destination for e-vehicles.
