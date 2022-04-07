Government says, percentage of women in R&D is 16.6% among total number of scientists working in S&T organizations

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that percentage of women in R&D is 16.6% among total number of scientists working in S&T organizations.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today, Dr Jitendra Singh said, according to the latest report on ‘Research & Development Statistics’ of National Science & Technology Management Information System (NSTMIS), Department of Science and Technology, there are 56,747 women scientists directly engaged in R&D activities out of total 3.42 lakh R&D personnel at various Research & Development (R&D) establishments.

The total number of women working in the institutions of Ministry of Science & Technology are; 162 in the Department of Science & Technology (DST), 1477 in the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and 1875 women in Council of Scientific &Industrial Research (CSIR). The state wise list of women working in these institutions is given below:

States Women researchers in institutions of DST Women researchers in institutions of DBT Assam 4 – Delhi 11 447 Gujarat 1 – Haryana – 194 Karnataka 33 72 Kerala 31 144 Maharashtra 15 138 Manipur – 42 Odisha – 81 Punjab 9 142 Telangana 6 155 Uttarakhand 8 – Uttar Pradesh 20 – West Bengal 24 62 TOTAL 162 1477

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is implementing a dedicated scheme ‘Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN)’ to ensure participation of women in the field of Science and Technology (S&T) through various gender enabling programmes. ‘Women Scientists Scheme (WOS)’ under WISE-KIRAN provides various opportunities to women scientists and technologists, especially those who had break in their career to pursue research. Further, Indo-US Fellowship for Women in STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics & Medicine) encourages women scientists and technologists to undertake international collaborative research in premier institutions in USA. In addition to fellowship programmes, DST also provides support for development of research infrastructure and creation of state-of-the-art research laboratories under ‘Consolidation of University Research through Innovation and Excellence (CURIE) Programme’ in women institutions to enhance women’s participation in S&T domain. DST has also started a new programme “Vigyan Jyoti” for meritorious girl students of Class 9-12 to encourage them to pursue education and career in science and technology particularly in the areas where women are underrepresented. Another new programme, Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) aims to transform institutions for more gender sensitive approach and inclusiveness with ultimate goal to improve the gender equity in S&T.

Further, “SERB-POWER (Promoting Opportunities for Women in Exploratory Research)” scheme of Science and Engineering Research Board of DST aims to address lower participation of women scientists in research activities and to mitigate gender disparity in science and engineering. In addition to this, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) is also implementing ‘Biotechnology Career Advancement and Re-orientation Programme (BioCARe)’ to enhance the participation of Women Scientists in Biotechnology research and also instituted Janaki Ammal National Women Bioscientist Awards to recognize the contributions of senior and young women scientists in the country who are working in the areas of Biology and Biotechnology. Further, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is giving 5 years’ relaxation in upper age limit to women candidates to be eligible for award of Fellowships/Associateships to pursue doctoral and postdoctoral research to promote women in science & technology. Moreover, Ministry of Earth Sciences has initiated a special award called “National Award for Woman Scientist” since 2018 which is being conferred to one-woman scientist each year.