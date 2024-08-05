Government Reports Progress on Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana Implementation for MSMEs

The Government has taken a number of initiatives under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Yojana for promotion of MSME sector. These include:

Rs. 20,000 crore Subordinate Debt for stressed MSMEs. Rs. 3 lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme for businesses, including MSMEs, which was subsequently increased to Rs. 5 lakh crore. Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund New revised criteria of classification of MSMEs. Registration of MSMEs through ‘Udyam Registration’ for Ease of Doing Business. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crores.

Credit Guarantee Scheme for Subordinate Debt (CGSSD) had an objective to provide personal loans through banks to the promoters of stressed MSMEs for infusion as equity / quasi equity in the business eligible for restructuring. The scheme was operational till 31.03.2023. As on 31.03.2023, 803 Guarantee were approved involving an amount of Rs. 96.81 Crore.

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) provided for collateral free loans to existing eligible borrowers with 100% guarantee in respect of the eligible amount as per the Scheme guidelines. As per the State Bank of India’s research report dated 23.01.2023 on ECLGS, almost 14.6 lakh MSME accounts, of which about 93.8% of the accounts were in MSE categories, were saved.

Under Self Reliant India (SRI) Fund of Rs. 50,000 crore, there is a provision of Rs.10,000 crore from Government of India and Rs. 40,000 crore through Private Equity / Venture Capital funds. As on 30.06.2024, total 53 Daughter Funds have been empanelled and by way of investing more than Rs. 8,353 crore, 450 potential MSMEs have been assisted.

The Government has taken various initiatives to provide timely and adequate finances and promotion of advanced technology for MSMEs, which includes the following:

Collateral free loan up to a limit of Rs. 500 lakh (w.e.f. 01.04.2023) to Micro and Small Enterprises with guarantee coverage up to 85 % for various categories of loan through Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) under Credit Guarantee Scheme. Since inception till 30.06.2024, a total of 91,76,248 guarantees amounting to Rs 6,78,326.81 crore have been issued.

Under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, credit linked subsidy for setting up new micro-enterprise in non-farm sector is provided. Margin Money subsidy ranging from 15% to 35% of project cost, for projects up to Rs. 50 Lakh in Manufacturing sector and Rs. 20 Lakh in the Service sector, is provided. For beneficiaries belonging to Special categories, including women, the margin money subsidy is 35% in rural areas and 25% in urban areas.

Further, under the Tool Rooms & Technical Institutions, the Ministry of MSME has set up 18 Tool Rooms & Technical Institutions known as Technology Centres (TCs) in the sectors like General Engineering, Automation, Hand Tools, Plastics, Auto parts, Electrical & Electronics, Forging & Foundry, Sports Goods, Leather & Footwear, Fragrance & Flavors, etc. to support MSMEs with the relevant technologies.