Government Report Reveals Status of Households with Toilets, Says Ministry of Jal Shakti

After successful accomplishment of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) [SBM(G)] Phase I, all the villages in the country declared themselves Open Defecation Free (ODF) by 2nd October, 2019. Having achieved the ODF status, Phase II of SBM(G) has been launched with effect from 1st April, 2020 for a period of 5 years with the objective to sustain the ODF status and achieve ODF Plus Model villages.

Realizing that the task of constructing toilets is a continuous process and not a one-time activity, as there are continuously new emerging households, migrant households etc. which will require toilets, construction of new Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs) (toilets) continues to be the first charge on SBM(G) funds and states are advised continuously to plan for left out toilets and address this gap on priority. In co-ordination with the PMAY(G) programme also, there is a provision to provide toilets to eligible beneficiaries along with the house from SBM(G) funds.

It is due to all these measures, that even in Phase II of the programme almost 1.43 crore toilets have been built in the last 4 years. Accordingly, provisioning for toilets is a demand-based continuous process. As reported by States/UTs in the Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) of the department, 5,13,722 toilets have been constructed in this Financial Year so far.

As per SBMG Phase-II Operational guidelines, building of Community Sanitary Complex in each village should be need-based. The provision of sanitation facilities through public toilet complexes is the most suitable option for those who cannot afford individual toilets for monetary reasons or due to lack of space or to handle floating populations etc. Such complexes are a useful and valuable option at public places, markets, taxi stands, etc., where a large congregation of people takes place. These CSCs are of great utility to marginalized communities and vulnerable populations and States are encouraged to use them in bridging toilet deficits where deemed appropriate, while at the same time emphasizing on adequate O&M arrangements of these CSCs also. As per IMIS as on date 4,03,689 of villages do not have Community Sanitary Complex.

Access to individual/shared/community toilet is essential to prevent open defecation. In addition, behaviour-change communication (BCC) about benefits of toilets and their impact on sanitation and health parameters of individuals as well as society need to be done to ensure regular usage.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), upto 5% of total resources can be spent on Information, Education and Communication (IEC) for State and District level. 3% of the resources can be used at the Central level for the same purpose. For behavioural change of people on sanitation, various IEC campaigns are organized at national as well as at State-level on regular intervals. Mass media campaigns are organised at National level using Visual (TV) and Audio (Radio). Many States are focusing on community approaches, wherein the people are directly triggered and made aware about the importance of sanitation and hygiene using interactive individual/ community-based triggering tools. Besides, conventional IEC tools are also used to educate the people. A Facebook page for SBM(G) has also been created. Celebrities have been roped in as brand ambassadors for promoting Swacch Bharat Mission. Since 2014, fortnightly sanitation campaign Swachhata hi Seva, is conducted every year for encouraging shramdaan activities aiming to generate ‘janandolan’ through community participation.