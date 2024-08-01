Government Pushes for Plain Language in Legislative Drafting

The Legislative Department is mandated with drafting of laws on the basis of the policy decisions taken by the concerned administrative Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and as per the procedure prescribed by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in the Manual of Parliamentary Procedure in the Government of India.

The Legislative Department has been taking necessary steps to ensure that legislative drafting is simple, plain, precise and unambiguous. Efforts are also being made to aim at clarity of expressions and use of appropriate words and expressions.

The Legislative Department has requested all Ministries/ Departments of the Government of India to ensure that the legislative policies are made simple and framed in easy-to-understand language. Further, Draftspersons are also given suitable training.

The Institute of Legislative Drafting and Research (ILDR) offers training in legislative drafting with the focus on drafting the legislations in simple/ plain language to make it accessible for the general public.

Simple words in the standard Legal Glossary are included. Only those words, expression and phrases are included which have been decided as Hindi synonyms of English words according to specific contexts while preparing the Hindi text of Central Acts, etc. While deciding the words, expression and phrases of legal or technical nature used in Central Acts in the Legal Glossary, an effort has been made to make the Hindi synonyms such that they are simple and easily understandable and whose meaning is exact according to the English word.

Government resources are being used and no quantified spending on simplifying civil laws has been incurred.