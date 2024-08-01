Government Publishes Report from High-Level Committee on Holding Simultaneous Elections

A High-Level Committee was constituted by the Central Government on the subject of holding of simultaneous elections in the country, under the chairpersonship of Shri Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India vide Gazette Notification dated 2nd September, 2023. The Committee submitted its Report on 14th March, 2024 after inviting suggestions, viewpoints and comments from various stakeholder including political parties. Experts on law, including former Chief Justices of India and former Chief Justices of High Courts, former Chief Election Commissioners of India, and State Election Commissioners were invited for interaction in person with the Committee. Expert bodies like the Law Commission of India were also invited by the Committee. A public notice was also issued in the newspapers and social media to invite suggestions and comments from citizens and organisations. Other stakeholders such as the Bar Council of India and apex business organisations like the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) were also given opportunities to place their points of view. Eminent economists of the country also interacted with the Committee. The Committee held 65 meetings and after extensive deliberation submitted its recommendations to the Government.

The Government has published the complete report of the High Level Committee (HLC) including its various recommendations on the official website which can be accessed at https://onoe.gov.in/HLC-Report-en.