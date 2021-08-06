Government Provids All Round Support to Domestic Toy Industry by Promoting Made in India

New Delhi : Government is not considering ban on import of toys. Government has taken several steps for promoting indigenous toys makers in the country. The details are as follows-

(i) Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) vide NotificationNo.33/2015-2020, dated 02.12.2019 has mandated sample testing of each consignment and no permission for sale unless the quality testing is successful to control the import of cheap and sub-standard toys. In case of failure, the consignment is either sent back or destroyed at the cost of the importer.

(ii) Basic Custom Duty (BCD) on Toys-HS Code-9503 has been increased from 20% to 60% in February, 2020.

(iii) The Government has issued Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 on 25/02/2020 through which toys have been brought under compulsory BureauofIndian Standards (BIS) certification with effect from 01/01/2021. As per the Quality Control Order (QCO), every toy shall conform to the requirements of relevant Indian Standard and bear the Standard Mark under a license from BIS as per cheme-I of BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018. This QCO is applicable to both domestic manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers who intend to export their toys to India.

(iv) Ministry of Education organized Toycathon 21, a unique effort by 6 Ministries & Departments to crowd- source solutions to problems faced by toy industry. Over 1.2 lakh registrants for the event and submitted over 17,000 ideas and 13900 teams formed to win a large number of prizes up to Rs. 50 lakh.

(v) A Virtual Toy Fair was organized from 27th February to 04th March 2021. About 1074 exhibitors from 30 states and UTs covering 68 clusters were on boarded onto the virtual platform. 11 States participated as ‘Partner States’. More than 25 lakhs visitors participated in the fair. 103 eminent speakers across the globe attended 41 sessions/webinars.

Government is providing all round support to domestic toy industry by promoting Made in India toys; monitoring quality of toys; restricting imports of sub-standard and unsafe toys; promoting indigenous toy clusters; designing of toys based on Indian values, culture, and history; using toys as a learning resource and organizing hackathons and grand challenges for toy designing and manufacturing.

Under Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) of Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, 14 clusters in different sectors like khadi, coir, handicraft, handloom, honey, agro and food processing, bamboo etc. have been set up with an outlay of Rs.4160.46 lakh benefitting 8839 artisans.

Government is supporting new models of innovation and financing through a number of schemes. Details of some specific schemes are as follows-

Details of Schemes of Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

(i) A Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries and Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE) for creating new jobs, promoting entrepreneurships, boost grassroots economic development, facilitating innovative business solutions and promoting innovation to further strengthen the competitiveness of the MSME sector.

(ii) Micro and Small Enterprises- Cluster Development Programme (MSE- CDP) for supporting the sustainability and growth of MSEs and building capacity of MSEs, creating/upgrading infrastructural facilities in the new/existing industrial areas /clusters of MSEs and setting up of common facility centers.

(iii) Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) for facilitating infrastructure creation for artisans and enterprises and thus creating a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurship.

(iv) Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme for generating employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas of the country through setting up of new self-employment ventures/projects micro enterprises.

(v) Credit Linked Capital Subsidy and Technology Upgradation Scheme (CLCS- TUS) for promoting adoption of latest technologies in manufacturing as well as knowledge based innovation.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.