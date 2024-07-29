Government Provides Housing Subsidy for Economically Weaker Sections and Low-Income Families

‘Land’ and ‘Colonization’ are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for their citizens belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low-Income Group (LIG) are implemented by States/Union Territories (UTs). However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central Assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 with an aim to provide all weather pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. The scheme is implemented through four verticals i.e., Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). Government of India is providing its fixed share as Central Assistance of ₹1.0 lakh under ISSR, ₹1.5 lakh for AHP and BLC verticals of PMAY-U. Under CLSS vertical, an interest subsidy up to ₹2.67 lakh per house was provided for beneficiaries of EWS/LIG and Middle-Income Group (MIG) category. The remaining cost of the house as per DPR is shared by States/UTs/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/Beneficiaries. The scheme has been extended till 31.12.2024, except CLSS vertical of the scheme, to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

As per the scheme guidelines, it is mandatory for all States/UTs to ensure display of PMAY-Urban logo and beneficiary details on all houses constructed under the scheme. States/UTs have been advised to keep the name of the scheme intact and not modify it in any manner during implementation and IEC activities.