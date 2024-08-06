Government Provides Financial Assistance and Employment Opportunities to Unemployed Kashmiri Youth

Out of 6,000 government jobs, sanctioned under Prime Minister’s Development Package–2015 and Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan– 2008, 5724 Kashmiri migrants have been appointed. Unemployed youth are also being facilitated to get financial assistance under self-employment schemes.

The steps taken for the security of Kashmiri migrants include robust security and intelligence grid, group security in form of static guards, round-the-clock nakas at the strategic points, night patrolling and area domination, identification of vulnerable spots, security arrangement through appropriate deployment and intensified cordon and search operations.

Government has taken several steps for providing facilities to Kashmiri migrants. Details are as under:

Cash assistance @ Rs. 3,250/- per person to eligible Kashmiri migrants subject to a maximum limit of Rs.13,000/- per family per month. Eligible Kashmiri migrants are provided 9 kg rice per person, 2 kg atta per person and 1 kg sugar per family per month as basic dry ration. To facilitate the return of Kashmiri migrants to Kashmir valley, 6000 transit accommodations are being constructed for employees recruited under Prime Minister’s Package. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched an online portal in August, 2021, wherein Kashmiri migrants can lodge online grievances with regards to encroachment, change of title, mutation and distress sale. Kashmiri migrants have been provided with Ayushman Golden

Health Cards. Primary Health Centres/Dispensaries have been

made available in camps for appropriate healthcare.