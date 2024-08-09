Government Promotes Rural Steel Industry Through Infrastructure Development and Gati-Shakti Master Plan

Data on production of crude steel during 2023-24 and four years ago i.e., 2019-20 is given below:-

Year Crude Steel Production (in Mt) 2019-20 109.14 2023-24 144.30 Source: Joint Plant Committee(JPC); Mt=million tonnes

Steel is a deregulated sector. Government acts as a facilitator by creating a conducive policy environment for the development of the steel sector. Steel plants are set up by the steel companies based on the market dynamics, logistics for raw material and other commercial considerations. Government as a facilitator has taken the following measures to promote the steel industry in rural areas:-