Government Promotes Rural Steel Industry Through Infrastructure Development and Gati-Shakti Master Plan

Data on production of crude steel during 2023-24 and four years ago i.e., 2019-20 is given below:-
|Year
|Crude Steel Production (in Mt)
|2019-20
|109.14
|2023-24
|144.30
|Source: Joint Plant Committee(JPC); Mt=million tonnes
Steel is a deregulated sector. Government acts as a facilitator by creating a conducive policy environment for the development of the steel sector. Steel plants are set up by the steel companies based on the market dynamics, logistics for raw material and other commercial considerations. Government as a facilitator has taken the following measures to promote the steel industry in rural areas:-
- Government’s push for infrastructure development including through Gati-Shakti Master Plan, ‘Make in India’ initiative for the manufacturing sector and other flagship schemes of the Government provide impetus for the demand and consumption of steel in the country including in rural areas.
- Ministry of Steel has undertaken a project for development of Type Designs of Aanganwaadis and houses using Structural Steel as part of the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana towards enhancing use of Steel.
- Steel CPSEs viz Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL) have appointed rural dealers and also engage in various promotional activities specifically aimed at educating rural India on the advantages of using steel.
- Iron Ore mining activities required for steel making are largely in rural areas and are an important source of employment to the locals.