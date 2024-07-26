Government Promotes Innovation with New Initiatives for Agriculture Start-Ups, Says Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

The state-wise list of agriculture start-ups in the country supported under “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” programme of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) is given below:
The details of State/UT-wise agriculture start-ups in the country supported under “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” RKVY.
|Sl. No.
|States and UTs
|Total number of startups
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|61
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|13
|3
|Assam
|49
|4
|Bihar
|48
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|79
|6
|Goa
|2
|7
|Gujarat
|47
|8
|Haryana
|84
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|33
|10
|Jammu & Kashmir
|24
|11
|Jharkhand
|7
|12
|Karnataka
|211
|13
|Kerala
|97
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|68
|15
|Maharashtra
|226
|16
|Manipur
|22
|17
|Meghalaya
|2
|18
|Mizoram
|25
|19
|Nagaland
|2
|20
|Odisha
|61
|21
|Punjab
|52
|22
|Rajasthan
|66
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|137
|24
|Telangana
|98
|25
|Tripura
|13
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|86
|27
|Uttarakhand
|32
|28
|West Bengal
|17
|29
|Delhi NCR
|41
|30
|Andman and Nicobar
|1
|31
|Chandigarh
|3
|32
|Pondicherry
|1
|Total
|1708
The Government of India is committed to promote Agri-startups by providing financial and technical support to agri-startups in agriculture and allied sectors. Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (MoA& FW) is implementing “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” programme under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) from 2018-19 with an objective to promote innovation and agri-entrepreneurship by providing financial and technical support for nurturing startups ecosystem in the country. So far, 5 Knowledge Partners (KPs) and 24 RKVY Agribusiness Incubators (R-ABIs) have been set up for training & incubation of agri-startups and implementation of this programme.
Under the programme, the financial support upto Rs. 5.00 lakh is provided at the idea/pre seed stage and upto Rs. 25 lakh at the seed stage to entrepreneurs/ startups in the field of agriculture & allied sector to launch their products, services, business platforms, etc into the market and facilitate them to scale up their products and operations. Start-ups are trained and incubated by these Knowledge Partners (KPs) and RKVY Agribusiness Incubators (R-ABIs) set up under the programme. Government of India organizes various national level programmes including agri-startup conclave, agri fair and exhibitions, webinars, workshops to provide a platform for the promotion of agri startups by linking them with various stakeholders.
Besides, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India has approved to set up an Agri Accelerator Fund of INR 300 crore for 3 years commencing from 2023-24 to nurture the agriculture start-up ecosystem. The Agri Accelerator Fund will help scale up start- ups with innovative technologies having the potential to modernize the agriculture ecosystem of the country.
So far, 1708 agri startups in various field of agriculture & allied sector have been supported with technical and financial assistance of Rs. 122.50 crores released in installments to various KPs and R-ABIs from 2019-20 to 2023-24 for funding these start-ups under the “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” programme under RKVY.
Agri-start-ups supported under the programme are at various stage of implementation from idea to scaling and growth stage. These agri-startups are working in different areas of agriculture & allied sectors such as precision agriculture, farm mechanization, agri logistics & supply chain, waste to wealth, organic farming, animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries, etc. The emerging technologies and products developed by Agri- startups are providing various affordable and innovative solutions by modernizing farming techniques in agriculture and allied sectors in the country. These startups are leveraging cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and sustainable practices to address the various challenges faced by traditional farming methods.