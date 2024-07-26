Government Promotes Innovation with New Initiatives for Agriculture Start-Ups, Says Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare

The state-wise list of agriculture start-ups in the country supported under “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” programme of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) is given below:

The details of State/UT-wise agriculture start-ups in the country supported under “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” RKVY.

Sl. No. States and UTs Total number of startups 1 Andhra Pradesh 61 2 Arunachal Pradesh 13 3 Assam 49 4 Bihar 48 5 Chhattisgarh 79 6 Goa 2 7 Gujarat 47 8 Haryana 84 9 Himachal Pradesh 33 10 Jammu & Kashmir 24 11 Jharkhand 7 12 Karnataka 211 13 Kerala 97 14 Madhya Pradesh 68 15 Maharashtra 226 16 Manipur 22 17 Meghalaya 2 18 Mizoram 25 19 Nagaland 2 20 Odisha 61 21 Punjab 52 22 Rajasthan 66 23 Tamil Nadu 137 24 Telangana 98 25 Tripura 13 26 Uttar Pradesh 86 27 Uttarakhand 32 28 West Bengal 17 29 Delhi NCR 41 30 Andman and Nicobar 1 31 Chandigarh 3 32 Pondicherry 1 Total 1708

The Government of India is committed to promote Agri-startups by providing financial and technical support to agri-startups in agriculture and allied sectors. Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (MoA& FW) is implementing “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” programme under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) from 2018-19 with an objective to promote innovation and agri-entrepreneurship by providing financial and technical support for nurturing startups ecosystem in the country. So far, 5 Knowledge Partners (KPs) and 24 RKVY Agribusiness Incubators (R-ABIs) have been set up for training & incubation of agri-startups and implementation of this programme.

Under the programme, the financial support upto Rs. 5.00 lakh is provided at the idea/pre seed stage and upto Rs. 25 lakh at the seed stage to entrepreneurs/ startups in the field of agriculture & allied sector to launch their products, services, business platforms, etc into the market and facilitate them to scale up their products and operations. Start-ups are trained and incubated by these Knowledge Partners (KPs) and RKVY Agribusiness Incubators (R-ABIs) set up under the programme. Government of India organizes various national level programmes including agri-startup conclave, agri fair and exhibitions, webinars, workshops to provide a platform for the promotion of agri startups by linking them with various stakeholders.

Besides, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmer’s Welfare, Government of India has approved to set up an Agri Accelerator Fund of INR 300 crore for 3 years commencing from 2023-24 to nurture the agriculture start-up ecosystem. The Agri Accelerator Fund will help scale up start- ups with innovative technologies having the potential to modernize the agriculture ecosystem of the country.

So far, 1708 agri startups in various field of agriculture & allied sector have been supported with technical and financial assistance of Rs. 122.50 crores released in installments to various KPs and R-ABIs from 2019-20 to 2023-24 for funding these start-ups under the “Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Development” programme under RKVY.

Agri-start-ups supported under the programme are at various stage of implementation from idea to scaling and growth stage. These agri-startups are working in different areas of agriculture & allied sectors such as precision agriculture, farm mechanization, agri logistics & supply chain, waste to wealth, organic farming, animal husbandry, dairy & fisheries, etc. The emerging technologies and products developed by Agri- startups are providing various affordable and innovative solutions by modernizing farming techniques in agriculture and allied sectors in the country. These startups are leveraging cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and sustainable practices to address the various challenges faced by traditional farming methods.