Government of Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister’s Development Package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir Valley, saysNityanand Rai

New Delhi : As per information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, no Kashmiri Pandit working under the Prime Minister’s Development Package has resigned recently in protest of the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Kashmir Valley.

The Government has taken several measures to ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day & night area domination, proactive operations against terrorists, round the clock checking at Nakas, patrolling in the areas where the Kashmiri Pandits reside, deployment of Security Forces at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack.

Under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), 5502 Kashmiri Migrants have been provided Government jobs. Government has also approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different departments of Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir in the valley. Further, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a portal on 7.9.2021 to address the grievances of Kashmiri Migrants.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.