Government of India taking measures to enhance the reach of Indian Digital Public Infrastructure

Digital Public Infrastructures (DPI) has been developed across various domains, aimed at enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and inclusivity. The progress made in few of such DPIs is as follows:

Aadhaar: Aadhaar is the world’s largest digital identity programme that provides biometric and demographic-based unique digital identity; which can be authenticated anytime, from anywhere and also eliminates duplicate and fake identities. As on date, 138.04 crore Aadhaar numbers have been generated.

Aadhaar is the world’s largest digital identity programme that provides biometric and demographic-based unique digital identity; which can be authenticated anytime, from anywhere and also eliminates duplicate and fake identities. As on date, have been generated. Unified Payment Interface (UPI): It is India’s leading digital payment platform. In the month of June, 2024 alone more than 1,388 Crore financial transactions were done through UPI. By making digital payment platform technology and device agnostic, UPI has contributed to financial inclusion up to the grass root level.

It is India’s leading digital payment platform. In the month of June, 2024 alone more than were done through UPI. By making digital payment platform technology and device agnostic, UPI has contributed to financial inclusion up to the grass root level. DigiLocker: It is a platform for issuance and verification of documents & certificates digitally. It has facilitated more than 30 crore users and made available 675 crore issued documents. Several fintech companies, working in the banking and financial sector, are using DigiLocker for easy on boarding of users.

The Government of India has also taken several measures to enhance the reach of Indian Digital Public Infrastructure at the national and international levels. Some of the key initiatives are as follows: