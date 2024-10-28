Government of India Rolls Out Special Campaign 4.0 for Cleanliness and Pendency Reduction with Nationwide Saturation Approach

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, will attain its stated objectives of institutionalization of cleanliness campaigns and reduction in pendency with a saturation approach. The preparatory phase (16th-30thSeptember, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 completed on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October, 2024.

The progress of the campaign was reviewed by Secretary DARPG, in the seventh Meeting of Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters held on 25thOctober, 2024. The meeting was attended by 192 senior officers, from 84 Ministries/Departments. All Ministries/Departments are participating in the Special Campaign 4.0. Offices of all Ministries/ Departments across the country are participating in the campaign. Key highlights of the progress are as follows:

3.07 lac office spaces covered under Swachhata Campaign 127 lacs.ft. office space freed for productive use Rs. 279 Cr. revenue earned through scrap disposal 4.27 lakh PG cases redressed 29.47 lakh physical files reviewed, 17.58 lakh identified for weeding and out of them 15.44 lakh weeded out. 3.51 lakh e-Files reviewed

The Special Campaign 4.0 has gained significant traction in social media with 11,997 tweets by Ministries/Departments with #SpecialCampaign4.0, 789 infographics, 50.5 million reach and issue of 204 PIB Statements.

Some of the best practices that emerged during the week are as follows: