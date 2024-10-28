Government of India Rolls Out Special Campaign 4.0 for Cleanliness and Pendency Reduction with Nationwide Saturation Approach

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, will attain its stated objectives of institutionalization of cleanliness campaigns and reduction in pendency with a saturation approach. The preparatory phase (16th-30thSeptember, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 completed on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October, 2024.
The progress of the campaign was reviewed by Secretary DARPG, in the seventh Meeting of Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters held on 25thOctober, 2024. The meeting was attended by 192 senior officers, from 84 Ministries/Departments. All Ministries/Departments are participating in the Special Campaign 4.0. Offices of all Ministries/ Departments across the country are participating in the campaign. Key highlights of the progress are as follows:
- 3.07 lac office spaces covered under Swachhata Campaign
- 127 lacs.ft. office space freed for productive use
- Rs. 279 Cr. revenue earned through scrap disposal
- 4.27 lakh PG cases redressed
- 29.47 lakh physical files reviewed, 17.58 lakh identified for weeding and out of them 15.44 lakh weeded out.
- 3.51 lakh e-Files reviewed
The Special Campaign 4.0 has gained significant traction in social media with 11,997 tweets by Ministries/Departments with #SpecialCampaign4.0, 789 infographics, 50.5 million reach and issue of 204 PIB Statements.
Some of the best practices that emerged during the week are as follows:
- Cleaning of Ghats post immersion of idols during Durga Puja by SMP Kolkata Port Trust, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
- Removal of 12 tonnes of waste and laying of concrete road at Kotwa Village, Prayagraj by The Bridge and Roof Co. Ltd., Ministry of Heavy Industries
- Best out of waste by GPO, Kolkata, Department of Posts
- E-Scrap disposal by IRMRI, Thane, DPIIT
- Installation of 2.3 MW Roof top solar panels on Office buildings, Barora, Ministry of Coal
- Organisation of training session for SafaiMitras on iGoT platform under the leadership of Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & family welfare
- Repainting and renovation of letter boxes under Special campaign 4.0, Telangana Circle, Department of Posts
- Launch of Special drive for Digital Life Certificate by SBI for Ease of Living for senior and super senior citizens, Department of Financial services
- Conservation of very old manuscripts and historical documents by Asiatic Society, Ministry of Culture