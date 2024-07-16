Government of India Reports Up to 4% Decrease in Chana, Tur, and Urad Prices Across Major Mandis

The Department of Consumer Affairs organised a meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) here today to discuss the price scenario in respect of pulses and compliance to the stock limits for Tur and Chana prescribed in the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (First and Second Amendments) Order, 2024 dated 21.06.2024 and 11.07.2024. The meeting was chaired by Smt. Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India.

RAI has 2300+ members and has about 6,00,000 + outlets in the country.

The Secretary, informed that prices of Chana, Tur and Urad in major mandis had declined by up to 4% in past one month, but retails prices have not seen similar decline. She pointed out the diverging trends between wholesale mandi prices and retail prices, which seems to suggest that retailers are deriving higher profit margin.

She also pointed out that sowing progress for Kharif pulses are robust. The Government has undertaken numerous efforts in facilitating enhanced production of Tur and Urad in major Kharif pulses producing States, including distribution of good quality seeds to farmers through NAFED and NCCF and the Department of Agriculture is in continuous engagement with the State Agriculture Departments to provide all necessary support.

Considering the current price scenario and Kharif outlook, Secretary asked retail industry to extend all possible support to the Government in its efforts to keep prices of dals affordable to the consumers. She informed that stock positions of all stockholding entities, including that of big chain retailers are being closely monitored to ensure that the prescribed limits are not breached. Breach of stock limits, unscrupulous speculation and profiteering on the part of market players would invite stern actions from the Government.

Retail industry participants assured that they would make necessary adjustments in their retail margins and maintain at nominal level to ensure availability of prices at affordable prices to the consumers.

The meeting was attended by representatives of RAI, Reliance Retail, D Mart, Tata Stores, Spencer’s, RSPG, V Mart among others.