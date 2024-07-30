Government of India promotes the use of Nano Fertilizers amongst the farmers

Government of India has notified the specifications of Nano Urea and Nano DAP produced by specific companies under Fertilizer Control Order, 1985. Subsequently, six Nano Urea plants with annual capacity of 26.62 crores bottles (500 ml each) and four Nano DAP plants with annual capacity of 10.74 crores bottles (500/1000 ml each) have been set up in the country.
Further, with a view to increase the production of Nano Urea in the country, Department of Fertilizers has encouraged its PSUs, namely National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) to set up Nano Urea plants.
The following steps have been taken to promote the use of Nano Fertilizers amongst the farmers:-
- Use of Nano Urea is promoted through different activities such as awareness camps, webinars, nukkad nataks, field demonstrations, Kisan Sammelans and films in regional languages etc.
- Nano Urea is made available at Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samridhi Kendras (PMKSKs) by concerned companies.
- Nano Urea has been included under monthly supply plan issued by Department of Fertilizers regularly.
- ICAR through Indian Institute of Soil Science, Bhopal recently organized National Campaign on “Efficient and Balanced Use of Fertilizer (including Nano-fertilizers)”.
- Promotion of use of nano fertilizers was done during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) which was launched on 15th November, 2023.
- With an aim to provide drones to 15,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), the Government of India has launched the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ Scheme. Under the said scheme, 1094 drones have been made available by fertilizer companies to Namo Drone Didis of Women Self Help Groups, which is ensuring increased application of nano fertilizers through drones.
- Department of Fertilizers in collaboration with fertilizer companies has initiated a Maha Abhiyan for adoption of Nano DAP in all 15 agro-climatic zones of the country through consultations and field level demonstrations. Further, DoF in collaboration with fertilizer companies has also launched campaign for field level demonstrations and awareness programs of Nano Urea plus in 100 districts of the country.