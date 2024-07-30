Government of India promotes the use of Nano Fertilizers amongst the farmers

Government of India has notified the specifications of Nano Urea and Nano DAP produced by specific companies under Fertilizer Control Order, 1985. Subsequently, six Nano Urea plants with annual capacity of 26.62 crores bottles (500 ml each) and four Nano DAP plants with annual capacity of 10.74 crores bottles (500/1000 ml each) have been set up in the country.

Further, with a view to increase the production of Nano Urea in the country, Department of Fertilizers has encouraged its PSUs, namely National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) to set up Nano Urea plants.

The following steps have been taken to promote the use of Nano Fertilizers amongst the farmers:-