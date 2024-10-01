Government of India Organizes “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” Plantation Drive Across Subordinate Offices

The Department of Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, organized a plantation drive under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” on 30.09.2024. By planting trees, the employees paid respect to Mother Earth and showed commitment towards making the earth a greener and cleaner place.

Details of activities undertaken by Food Corporation of India (FCI) and its Regional and Zonal Offices on 30.09.2024:

Under the Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs initiative, FCI ZO(S) Chennai organized a Single Window Camp for Safai Mitras. The camp aimed to empower sanitation workers by raising awareness about various welfare schemes and equipping them to access social security benefits independently.

Zonal office (East), Kolkata and Zonal office, FCI, Shimla paid respect to Mother Earth by planting trees under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign.

IGMRI staff organized a comprehensive cleanliness drive in the office building’s backyard, focusing on removing unwanted grass and shrubs. The initiative aimed to enhance the cleanliness of the area. Organic waste generated from the drive was collected and properly disposed of, contributing to environmental sustainability.

To promote the awareness about Swachhata, an essay Competition was organized by National Sugar Institute, Kanpur.

Details of activities done by Central Warehousing Corporation and its Regional Office under SHS 2024 on 30.09.2024:

Regional Office Mumbai organized a Health camp for Safaiveer and contractual labour.

The employees of the Central Warehouse, Miraj formed a Human Chain to spread the message of Swachhata.

RWC Badnera alongwith the employees of Central Railway carried out a cleanliness drive at the tracks and platforms of Badnera railway station. Railway station cleanliness drive was also conducted by CW, Akola.

Railway track cleanliness drive was held at RWC Saswad Road Pune, RWC Jogeshwari and RWC Nasik Road.

RO, Ahmedabad conducted a competition for employees and their families on the theme “Think out of Trash.” Participants were encouraged to create innovative items from waste materials, which were subsequently showcased at the regional office.

A special program was organized by the employees of Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) in the Primary School, Pilkhani to mark the Swachhata Week. On this occasion, the students were made aware about the importance of cleanliness and were inspired to adopt hygienic habits. Towels and handwash were distributed to the children on this occasion. Also, trees were planted in the Central Warehousing Complex during the week.

Glimpses of other activities undertaken by various CWs:

Trimming of trees by CW, Surajpur:

Distribution of Sanitary items in the nearby government anganawadi by CW Vetturnimadam:

Distribution of cloth bags at near by shops/ public places by CW Madhavaram: