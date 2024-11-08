Government of India invites Proposals for setting up Centres of Excellence for Research and Development on Green Hydrogen

The Government of India has invited Proposals for setting up Centres of Excellence (CoE) under Research and Development (R&D) Scheme of National Green Hydrogen Mission. The call for proposals (CfP) has been issued by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on 4th November 2024. The CfP document can be accessed here.

The objective is to establish world-class Centres of Excellence for Green Hydrogen in India to foster innovation, promote sustainability, thereby enhancing energy independence in the long term. These CoEs will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy by advancing Green Hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies.

The CoEs will act as focal points for cutting-edge research, skill development, and knowledge dissemination. These CoEs will also facilitate collaboration among stakeholders, including industry, academia, and Government in order to drive innovations in Green Hydrogen technologies, leading to improved process efficiencies and new product development. These centres will aggregate and leverage expertise and resources to advance the entire Green Hydrogen ecosystem in the country.

MNRE had earlier released Guidelines on 15th March, 2024, for the implementation of R&D Scheme under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Guidelines can be accessed here. It is expected that Public and Private entities including Research Institutions, Universities would form partnerships to submit proposals against this CfP. The Government has allotted Rs 100 crores for setting up such Centres, under the Green Hydrogen Mission.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on 4th January 2023, with an outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30. It will contribute to India’s goal to become Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy transition. The Mission will lead to significant decarbonization of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen.