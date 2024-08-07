Government of India Intensifies Efforts to Combat Left Wing Extremism with Comprehensive Action Plan

As per Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India, subjects of Police and Public Order are with the State Governments. However, the Government of India (GoI) has been supplementing the efforts of States affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). To address the LWE menace holistically, a National Policy and Action Plan to address LWE was approved in 2015. It envisages a multi-pronged strategy involving security related measures, development interventions, ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities etc. While on security front, the GoI assists the LWE affected State Government by providing Central Armed Police Forces battalions, training, funds for modernization of State police forces, equipment & arms, sharing of intelligence, construction of Fortified Police Stations etc; on development side, apart from flagship schemes, Government of India (GoI) has taken several specific initiatives in LWE affected States, with special thrust on expansion of road network, improving telecommunication connectivity, skilling and financial inclusion.

During last 10 years since 2014-15 Rs. 6908 crore have been released for capacity building of the LWE affected states under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS), Security Related Expenditure (SRE) and Special Central Assistance (SCA) schemes. Further, Rs. 1000 crore have been given to Central Agencies for helicopters and addressing critical infrastructure in security camps in LWE affected areas, under Assistance to Central Agencies for LWE Management (ACALWEM) Scheme.

On development front, apart from flagship schemes of Government of India (GoI) has taken several specific initiatives in LWE affected States, with special thrust on expansion of road network, improving Telecomm connectivity, skill development and financial inclusion. Some of the measures taken in last 10 years since (May-2014) are as under:

For expansion of road network, 14395 km roads have been constructed, of these 11474 have been constructed in last 10 years.

To improve telecom connectivity, 5139 have been installed in LWE affected areas.

For financial inclusion 1007 Bank Branches and 937 ATMs in 30 Most LWE Affected Districts and 5731 new Post Offices have been opened in LWE affected districts since April-2015.

For skill development 46 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and 49 Skill Development Centres (SDCs) have been made functional in LWE affected districts.

For quality education in tribal blocks of LWE affected districts 130 Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) have been made functional in LWE affected districts.

The resolute implementation of the policy has resulted in consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread. The LWE violence incidents have reduced by 73% from the high level of LWE violence incidents in 2010. The resultant deaths (Civilians + Security Forces) have reduced by 86% from all time high of 1005 in 2010 to 138 in 2023. In the current year 2024 (up to 30.06.2024), there has been a sharp reduction of 32% in LWE perpetrated incidents and 17% in the resultant deaths of Civilians and Security Force Personnel in comparison to the figures of corresponding period of 2023.

The geographical spread of LWE violence has also constricted substantially with reduction of LWE affected districts from 126 across 10 states in 2013 to only 38 districts in 2024 (with effect from April-2024) across 09 states. (List of 38 LWE affected districts is at Annexure).

The number of Police Stations reporting LWE related violence has significantly reduced from 465 Police Stations of 96 districts in 2010 to 171 Police Stations across 42 districts in the year 2023. In 2024 (up to June 2024), the LWE violence is reported from 89 Police Stations across 30 districts.