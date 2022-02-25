Government of India Inauguration of distribution camp under Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana for providing Daily Living Aids and Assistive Devices in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra

New Delhi : Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minster Dr. Virendra Kumar will inaugurate a Camp for distribution of daily living aids and assistive devices to Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with ALIMCO and District Administration, Ahmednagar at 11 AM on 28.02.2022 in Nisha Lawn, Kedgaon, Nagar-Pune Road, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

Shri Ramdas Athwale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Sujay Vikhe Patil, Member of Parliament (Loksabha), Ahmednagar along with other local representative and senior official from the district will also be present during the function

Total 37401 number of senior citizen beneficiaries were identified during the assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in the month of October and November last year wherein 320833 number of Daily living aids and assistive devices of different categories valued Rs. 37.59 crore will be distributed in the District of Ahmednagar at Block/Panchayat levels by following the SOP prepared by the Department in view of COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the inauguration camp which is going to be held on 28th February at Nasha Lawn, Kedgaon venue the distribution of 4800 Daily Living aids and assistive devices like Wheelchairs, Walking Sticks, Spectacles, Dentures, Hearing Aids, Walking Stick with Seat, Walkar Foldable, Tetrapod, Tripod, Wheel Chair With Commode, Spinal Support etc. will be distributed among as much as 895 senior citizen beneficiaries. The follow up distribution camps at other locations of Ahmednagar District will be conducted subsequently.