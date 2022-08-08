New Delhi : Drinking water supply is a State subject. Water Supply/ Water & Sanitation/ Public Health Engineering Departments and/or parastatal organization of respective State Government/ UT Administration, are responsible for making provision of water supply and ensuring quality of water supplied in their respective State/UT. It is States, who plan, design, approve and implement drinking water supply schemes. Government of India supplements the efforts of the States by providing technical and financial assistance.

To make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular & long-term basis to every rural household by 2024, since August, 2019, Government of India in partnership with States, is implementing JalJeevan Mission (JJM) – HarGharJal. Under JJM, while allocating the funds to States/ UTs, 10% weightage is given to the population residing in habitations affected by chemical contaminants including Arsenic and Fluoride. Fund released to States/ UTs under JJM can also be utilized for taking up schemes in quality-affected habitations including Arsenic and Fluoride-affected, on priority.

Since, planning, implementation and commissioning of piped water supply scheme based on a safe water source may take time, purely as an interim measure, States/ UTs have been advised to install community water purification plants (CWPPs) especially in Arsenic and Fluoride affected habitations to provide potable water to every household at the rate of 8–10 litre per capita per day (lpcd) to meet their drinking and cooking requirements.

Under JalJeevan Mission, States/ UTshave been advised to plan and implement piped water supply schemes of bulk water transfer based on safe water sources such as surface water sources or alternative safe ground water sources for the villages with water quality issues including Arsenic.

Central Ground Water Board generates ground water quality data on regional scale during various scientific studies and ground water monitoring programme throughout the country. Data on ground water quality has been shared with concerned State Governments for taking remedial measures, awareness and monitoring of drinking water use.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), an organisation of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has informed that to address the problem of Fluorosis, caused by excess intake of fluoride, mainly through drinking water, a National Programme for Prevention and Control of Fluorosis (NPCCF) in 2008-09 was initiated. The programme has been progressively expanded over the years, to cover the affected districts and is presently implemented in 163 districts of 19 States/ UTs.

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), an organisation under theMinistryofHealthand Family Welfare has informed that technical guidelines for “Detection, Prevention and Management of Arsenicosis in India” and revised guidelines for the “National Program for Prevention and Control of Fluorosis” has been shared with the States affected by Arsenicosis and Fluorosis, respectively. IEC material for awareness of disease symptoms and prevention of Arsenicosisand Fluorosis have also been shared with the affected states.

The State/ UT-wise details of total fund allocated, released and utilized under JJM during 2022-23 till 30/06/2022 are Annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for jal shakti, ShriPrahlad Singh Patel in awritten reply in RajyaSabha today.