New Delhi : Since August, 2019, Government of India in partnership with States, is implementing JalJeevan Mission (JJM) – HarGharJal, to make provision of potable tap water supply to every rural household in the country by 2024.

At the time of announcement of JalJeevan Mission, 3.23Crore households were reported to have tap water connections. In last 35 months, 6.69 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as on 2ndAug 2022, out of 19.11Crore rural households in the country, 9.94Crore (52%) households arereported to have provision of tap water supply in their homes and 9.17 (48%) Crore are yet to be provided tap water supply. The State/ UT wise details are at Annexure.

Furthermore, As reported by States, out of around 16.97 lakh rural habitations in villages across the country, 16.71 lakh (98.5%) habitations have provision of potable drinking water with sources at a reasonable distance. 0.26(1.5%) habitations have water quality issues in the water source.

A number of steps have been taken to plan and implement JJM in the whole country with speed, inter alia, which includes joint discussion and finalization of annual action plan (AAP) of States/ UTs, regular review of implementation, capacity building and knowledge sharing through workshops/ conferences/ webinars and field visits by a multi-disciplinary team to provide technical support, etc. A detailed Operational Guideline for the implementation of JJM; Margdarshika for Gram Panchayats& VWSCs to provide safe drinking water in rural households and Guidelines on a special campaign to provide piped water supply in anganwadi centers, ashramshalas and schools have been shared with States/ UTs, to facilitate planning and implementation of JalJeevan Mission. For online monitoring, JJM–Integrated Management Information System (IMIS) and JJM–Dashboard has been put in place. Provision has also been made for transparent online financial management through Public Financial Management System (PFMS).

This information was given by the Minister of State, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in awritten reply in RajyaSabha today.

Annex

Details of total rural household and those having provision of tap water supply

(Nos. in Lakhs)