New Delhi : Since August 2019, Government of India in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household by 2024. At the time of announcement of Jal Jeevan Mission, 3.23 Crore households were reported to have tap water connections. So far, more than 6.70 Crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections in last 36 months. Thus, as on date, out of 19.11 Crore rural households in the country, 9.94 Crore (51.99%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.

Similarly, in the State of Karnataka, 24.51 lakh rural households were reported to have tap water connections at the time of announcement of the Mission. As on 03.08.2022, 29.20 lakh rural households have been provided with tap water connections. As on date, out of total 101.18 lakh rural households in the State, 53.71lakh (53.08%) households are reported to have tap water supply in their homes.

Operational Guidelines of JJM provides that the PHED/ RWS Department conducts the test and certifies the yield of the source both from quantity and quality point of view, prepares the design estimates and helps the Gram Panchayat and/ or its sub-committee, i.e. VWSC (Village Water and Sanitation Committee) / Pani Samiti/ User Group, etc. to identify the agency for execution, supervise the quality of work implemented, get the work inspected by a third-party inspection agency (TPIA). In line with these provisions, States have empanelled TPIAs to get the quality of JJM work inspected.

Apart from this, National JJM (NJJM) teams also undertake field visits in States/ UTs for reviewing the proper implementation of schemes. The observations of NJJM team during such field visitsare conveyed to States/ UTs for their consideration and appropriate corrective action, accordingly.

Further, provisions have been made in the Operational Guidelines of JJM for planning and implementation of bulk water transfer from long distances and regional water supply schemes for ensuring tap water supply in drought-prone & water-scarce areas/ areas with inadequate rainfall or dependable ground water sources. In addition, provisions have also been made for source recharging, viz. dedicated bore well recharge structures, rain water recharge, rejuvenation of existing water bodies, etc., in convergence with other schemes such as MGNREGS, Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP), 15th Finance Commission tied grants to RLBs/ PRIs, MPLAD/ MLALAD, State schemes, CSR funds, etc.

Further, for villages in water-scarce areas, States are also being encouraged to plan new water supply scheme with dual piped water supply system, i.e. supply of fresh water in one and treated grey/ waste water in another pipe for non-potable/ gardening/ toilet flushing use in order to save the precious fresh water. The households in these areas are to be encouraged to use the faucet aerators that save a significant amount of water.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.