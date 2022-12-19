Since August 2019, Government of India in partnership with States is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal to make provision of potable water to every rural household of the country by 2024 through tap water connection.

‘Building partnerships, changing lives’ is the motto of Jal Jeevan Mission. The mission aims to channelize everyone’s energy in achieving the shared goal of ensuring long-term drinking water security. There are number of stakeholders working in the water supply sector, viz. Research & Development (R&D) institutions, Trusts, Foundations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Village Organizations (VOs), Community Based Organizations (CBOs), Self Help Groups (SHGs), user groups, corporates, international agencies and spirited individuals. To make water everyone’s business, mission has strived to build partnerships and work together with these institutions/ individuals to achieve the goal set under JJM and long-term drinking water security through following mechanisms:

i.) Sector partners at State and Central level: Organizations like UN agencies, international developmental agencies, foundations/ trusts/ NGOs/ CBOs/ corporates with CSR funds, etc., are proactively working in the water sector with wide outreach and supporting implementation of rural water supply programme. So far, National Jal Jeevan Mission has partnered with 212 Sector Partners for designing campaigns, capacity building of JJM institutional mechanisms, innovating technology, management, monitoring, etc. They are dovetailing their resources and efforts with Jal Jeevan Mission to help in achieving its goal.

ii.) Key Resource Centres (KRCs): With the objective of capacity building, reorientation of different stakeholders, dissemination of knowledge, creation of responsible and responsive leadership at all levels etc., 100 Government and Non-Government organizations (NGOs) including universities, deemed universities, administrative/ management/ engineering colleges/ training institutions/ agencies/ firms/ societies, etc. have been engaged across States/ UTs.

iii.) Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs): To handhold and train Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs)/ Pani Samitis in planning, mobilizing and engaging communities, disseminating information and encouraging women participation, NGOs/ CBOs/ SHGs/ Vos, etc. are also being empaneled by respective State/ UT as Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs) for ensuring long-term maintenance of the water supply infrastructure. As reported by States, so far, 14,000 such ISAs have been empaneled across the country.

State/ UT-wise details of National level Sector Partners, KRCs empanelled and ISAs engaged under JJM are annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure

State/ UT-wise details of National level Sector Partners, KRCs empaneled and ISAs engaged under JJM