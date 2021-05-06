Government of India continues to Effectively Allocate COVID -19 supplies received from the Global Community to States and UTs

New Delhi: In the fight against the global pandemic, the global community has extended a helping hand in supporting efforts of India in this collective fight against COVID19. The Government of India continues to be at the forefront of this fight against the COVID19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UTs and with the support of its citizens under a “whole of society” approach.

A meeting of the Empowered Group No.3 was held under the chairmanship of NITI CEO Shri Amitabh Kant in which Union Secretary (I&B) Shri Amit Khare, Union Secretary (Expenditure) Dr T V Somanathan, Addl. Secy (MEA) Shrir Dammu Ravi, Addl Secy (H) Ms. Arti Ahuja met to discuss ways and means of expediting the distribution of material aid received from abroad. Additional Secretary(MEA), informed that they come to know when the relief material leaves the off shores; the information is sent to Union Health Ministry who then work out the distribution plan. Additional Secretary, Health Ministry informed that distribution plans of material received from abroad are already in place by the time it lands in India.

Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April 2021 from different countries/organisations.

1841 Oxygen Concentrators; 1814 Oxygen Cylinders; 09 Oxygen Generation Plants; 2403 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP; more than 2.8 L Remdesivir vials delivered, so far.

Major items received on 5 May 2021 include:

Australia

Ventilator/ Bi PAP/ C PAP (1056)

Oxygen Concentrator (43)

USA

RDK (40300)

Remdesivir (~1.56 lakh)

PPE kits and additional other items

Bahrain

Liquid Oxygen Container (02)

All items received up to 5th May 2021 have been effectively allocated and promptly dispatched to the states/institutions. This is an ongoing exercise.

Dr N N Mathur, LHMC Hospital, New Delhi on receiving the consignment of COVID equipment as part of international aid: The equipment has already been deployed in the hospital.

Government of India has designed a streamlined and systematic mechanism for effective allocation and distribution of the support supplies received by India. A dedicated Coordination Cell has been created in the Health Ministry to coordinate the receipt and allocation of foreign COVID relief material as grants, aid and donations. This Cell started functioning from 26th April 2021. A Standard Operating Procedure has been framed and implemented by the Health Ministry since 2nd May, 2021.

The cargo clearance and deliveries are facilitated without delay in coordination with various agencies. This is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. This will help to supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and 31 States/UTs, and strengthen their clinical management capacities for prompt and effective clinical management of the hospitalised COVID19 patients.