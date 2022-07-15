Government of India Confers “5-STAR” Rating for NALCO’s Bauxite Mines for Sustainable Mining

Bhubaneswar : The Panchpatmali Central and North Block Bauxite Mines of National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) have been conferred with the 5-Star Rating by the Ministry of Mines, GOI, in a stringent evaluation process taken up by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM). The 5-star rating award, along with certificate of excellence was presented by Shri Pralhad Joshi, Honbl’e Union Minister for Coal, Parliamentary Affairs and Mines in the presence of Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve, Honbl’e Minister of State for Coal, Railways and Mines,Shri Alok Tandon, IAS Secretary Mines, Govt. of India and Shri Sanjay Lohiya, IAS, Addl. Secretary, Mines, Govt. of India. On behalf of NALCO, the coveted award was received by Shri Bijay Kumar Das, Director (Production), NALCO, during the 6th National Conclave on Mines and Mineral held at Delhi.

NALCO received the award for its efforts and initiatives undertaken in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Framework (SDF). The SDF includes scientific and efficient mining, implementation of best practices in mining operations, rehabilitation & reclamation of mined out area, environment protection, as also various steps taken in healthcare, skill and peripheral development.

Congratulating the Mines collective, Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO said, “This award is a testimony of our deep commitment towards sustainable and eco-friendly mining, which is at the core of our mining operations”. He further said that the award is the result of the dedicated and committed teamwork of our Mining employees and management, coupled with the best practices being followed in our mining activities.