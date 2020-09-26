Government of India approves the commencement of procurement operations for paddy/rice immediately in #Haryana, #Punjab from today

New Delhi: The Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21 for paddy / rice is already scheduled to commence in all the procuring States w.e.f. 1st of October, 2020 and State Procuring Agencies including FCI are in a state of readiness for smoothly undertaking procurement operations.

However, in view of early arrival of paddy in the ‘mandies’ of Haryana and Punjab, Government of India has approved the commencement of procurement operations for paddy / rice immediately in both these States from today i.e. with effect from 26th September, 2020 to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously. Orders for commencement of procurement operations for paddy /rice from 26th September, 2020 in Haryana and Punjab have been issued.

