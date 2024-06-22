Government of India approves new transmission schemes worth ₹13,595 crore to evacuate 4.5 GW RE power each from Rajasthan and Karnataka

The Government of India has approved new Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) schemes to evacuate 9 GW of RE power from Rajasthan and Karnataka. These schemes will be implemented through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mode. These schemes are part of 500 GW RE capacity by 2030 out of which 200 GW is already connected.

2. Brief of the approved schemes is as under: