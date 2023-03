After the Nano Urea, the Government of India has now approved the Nano DAP as well. The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that this decision is an important step towards making life easier for our farmer brothers and sisters.

In a reply to the tweet by Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों का जीवन और आसान बनाने की दिशा में एक अहम कदम।”