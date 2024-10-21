Government of India Announces Repayment of GOI Floating Rate Bond 2024

The outstanding balance of ‘GOI FLOATING RATE BOND 2024’ is repayable at par on November 07, 2024. No interest will accrue thereon from the said date. In the event of a holiday being declared on repayment day by any State Government under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the Loan/s will be repaid by the paying offices in that State on the previous working day.

As per sub-regulations 24(2) and 24(3) of Government Securities Regulations, 2007 payment of maturity proceeds to the registered holder of Government Security held in the form of Subsidiary General Ledger or Constituent Subsidiary General Ledger account or Stock Certificate, shall be made by a pay order incorporating the relevant particulars of his bank account or by credit to the account of the holder in any bank having facility of receipt of funds through electronic means. For the purpose of making payment in respect of the securities, the original subscriber or the subsequent holders of such Government Securities, shall submit the relevant particulars of their bank account well in advance.