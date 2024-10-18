Government Ministries/Departments Participate in Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Pendency Reduction

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, is well on track to attain its stated objectives of institutionalization of cleanliness campaigns and reduction in pendency with a saturation approach. The preparatory phase (16th-30th September, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 completed on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October, 2024.
The progress of the campaign was reviewed by Secretary DARPG, in the sixth Meeting of Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters held on 18th October, 2024. The meeting was attended by 187 senior officers, from 84 Ministries/Departments. All Ministries/Departments are participating in the Special Campaign 4.0. Offices of all Ministries/ Departments across the country are participating in the campaign, with cleanliness campaigns made in 2.30 lakh office spaces (72%) by middle of the campaign, out of 3.19 lakh target. 63.48 lakh square feet of space has been freed for productive use; Rs. 53.61 crore revenue has been earned through scrap disposal and 2.95 lakh public grievances have been redressed.
By the middle of the Special Campaign 4.0, as on 18th October, 2024, the following progress has been achieved:
|S.No.
|Parameter
|Target
SC 4.0
|Achievement upto 18th Oct 2024
|Target % completed upto 18th Oct 2024
|
|Cleanliness Campaigns
|3,19,223
|2,30,189
|72%
|
|Reference from MPs
|4,139
|1,173
|28%
|
|Parliamentary Assurances
|1,157
|106
|9%
|
|IMC References
|146
|75
|51%
|
|State Government References
|749
|374
|50%
|
|Public Grievances
|5,17,672
|2,95,115
|57%
|
|Pubic Grievance Appeals
|15,841
|7,063
|45%
|
|PMO References
|972
|570
|59%
|
|Easing of Rules/Processes
|635
|308
|49%
|
|Physical Files due for Review
|33,10,775
|19,07,229
|58%
|
|e-Files put up for Review
|4,99,981
|2,15,383
|43%
|
|Space freed
(Sq ft)
|63.48 lakh
|
|Revenue earned
(Rs. )
|53.61 Crore
The Special Campaign 4.0 has gained significant traction in social media with 7,587 tweets by Ministries/Departments on #SpecialCampaign4.0, 406 infographics, 32 million reach and issue of 183 PIB statements.
Some of the best practices that emerged during the week are as follows:
- Exhibition by National Archives of India ‘Sushasan aur Abhilekh’ 1st -31st October, 2024
- Cleanliness drive at Nubra Valley; Ministry of Mines
- Record management & cleanliness drive at Area study & Rare book section, Central Secretariat Library; Ministry of Culture
- Office space renovated at Ajmer Railway station; Ministry of Railways
- “Rail chaupals” being organized for sensitization on Swachhata at Ajmeri gate, NDLS; Ministry of Railways.
- Beautification at KV Ernakulam; Department of School Education & Literacy
- Converted abandoned office space into creche & cafeteria; CBIC
- Cyber Swachhata National Cybersecurity workshop conducted by DARPG on 7th October, 2024 at CSOI, New Delhi
- Mobile science exhibition at District Science Center, Dharampur; Ministry of Culture
- Waste room converted in recreation room, BCCL, Dhanbad; Ministry of Coal