Government Ministries/Departments Participate in Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Pendency Reduction

The Special Campaign 4.0 launched by the Government, with Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances as the nodal department, is well on track to attain its stated objectives of institutionalization of cleanliness campaigns and reduction in pendency with a saturation approach. The preparatory phase (16th-30th September, 2024) for the Special Campaign 4.0 completed on 30th September, 2024 and Implementation Phase started from 2nd October, 2024.

The progress of the campaign was reviewed by Secretary DARPG, in the sixth Meeting of Nodal Officers of Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Disposal of Pending Matters held on 18th October, 2024. The meeting was attended by 187 senior officers, from 84 Ministries/Departments. All Ministries/Departments are participating in the Special Campaign 4.0. Offices of all Ministries/ Departments across the country are participating in the campaign, with cleanliness campaigns made in 2.30 lakh office spaces (72%) by middle of the campaign, out of 3.19 lakh target. 63.48 lakh square feet of space has been freed for productive use; Rs. 53.61 crore revenue has been earned through scrap disposal and 2.95 lakh public grievances have been redressed.

By the middle of the Special Campaign 4.0, as on 18th October, 2024, the following progress has been achieved:

S.No. Parameter Target SC 4.0 Achievement upto 18th Oct 2024 Target % completed upto 18th Oct 2024 Cleanliness Campaigns 3,19,223 2,30,189 72% Reference from MPs 4,139 1,173 28% Parliamentary Assurances 1,157 106 9% IMC References 146 75 51% State Government References 749 374 50% Public Grievances 5,17,672 2,95,115 57% Pubic Grievance Appeals 15,841 7,063 45% PMO References 972 570 59% Easing of Rules/Processes 635 308 49% Physical Files due for Review 33,10,775 19,07,229 58% e-Files put up for Review 4,99,981 2,15,383 43% Space freed (Sq ft) 63.48 lakh Revenue earned (Rs. ) 53.61 Crore

The Special Campaign 4.0 has gained significant traction in social media with 7,587 tweets by Ministries/Departments on #SpecialCampaign4.0, 406 infographics, 32 million reach and issue of 183 PIB statements.

Some of the best practices that emerged during the week are as follows: