Government Mandates Environmental Clearance for New and Modernized Projects Under EIA Notification

Under the provisions of Environmental (Protection) Act 1986, the Government of India has issued the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification vide S.O. 1533 (E), dated 14/09/2006. Prior environmental clearance is required for all new Projects and/or activities or modernization of existing projects as listed in the Schedule to this Notification. The EIA Notification 2006 as amended from time to time envisages the process for granting Environmental Clearance (EC), which includes Screening, Scoping, Public Hearing and Appraisal. This includes conducting EIA studies, which is for evaluating the likely environmental impacts of a proposed project or development activity, taking into account the sensitivity of the ecosystem, emissions, discharges, and other impacts on the environment inter-related with socio-economic, cultural and human-health, both beneficial and adverse.

Based on such studies, Environmental Management Plan (EMP) are formulated which inter-alia includes site specific disaster mitigation plan encompassing possible disasters, including floods, flash floods, urban floods, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), droughts, cyclones, and river/coastal erosion.

Both the Central and the State Governments are implementing measures to mitigate the impact of natural disasters. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued several disaster specific guidelines for managing extreme weather-related disasters such as cyclones, floods, drought, tsunami, landslides, heat waves etc. which are available on the website of NDMA (www.ndma.gov.in). National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) has been formulated to assist all stakeholders including State Governments in disaster risk management.

Further, on the recommendations of 15th Finance Commission, the Government has approved an allocation of Rs. 13693 Crore for National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) and Rs. 32031 Crore for State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) for the period 2021-2026. The Government has also issued guidelines on ‘Constitution and Administration of the SDMF/NDMF’ for the purpose of providing funds for undertaking Mitigation projects and monitoring thereof. These guidelines are available on the website of this Ministry (www.ndmindia.mha.gov.in).