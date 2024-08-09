Government Issues Over 24 Crore Soil Health Cards to Enhance Farm Productivity

Soil Health & Fertility Scheme is being implemented by Government since 2015, wherein Soil Health Cards (SHCs) are issued to farmers to improve the health of the soil and consequently increase production. SHCs encourage judicious use of fertilizer including secondary and micro nutrients in conjunction with organic manures & bio-fertilizers. SHCs provide information on nutrient status of soil and recommendation on appropriate dosage of nutrients to be applied for improving soil health & fertility.

24.17 Crore Soil Health Cards have been issued so far to farmers which provide information about the health of the soil of the farmers’ land. Once the Soil Health Card is generated, the advisory/guidelines are given to farmers through Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Krishi Sakhi etc.

Till date, 6.8 lakh demonstrations, 93781 farmer’s training programmes and 7425 farmer’s mela have been organized across the country to educate farmers regarding proper use of fertilizers as per recommendation of Soil Health Card to improve soil quality.