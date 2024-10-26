Government Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms Over Rising Hoax Bomb Threats

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has directed social media platforms to swiftly curb hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, citing a recent surge with 275 incidents in 12 days. Under IT Rules, 2021, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, platforms must promptly remove misinformation and report security threats within 72 hours. Non-compliance may void their legal immunity under Section 79 of the IT Act.

Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced plans for strict action against perpetrators, including potential no-fly list bans, and urged the public not to share unverified information.