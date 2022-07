New Delhi : In order to promote ‘Make in India’ in defence sector, the Government has issued 584 Defence Licenses to 358 private companies for setting up of manufacturing units, including 107 licenses for weapon manufacturing. In addition, there are 16 Defence Public Sector Companies manufacturing various platforms & equipment for the Armed Forces.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to Smt Jebi Mather Hisham in Rajya Sabha today.