Government is making every possible effort from seed to market to bring prosperity in the lives of farmers: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today said that Government is making every possible effort from seed to market to bring prosperity in the lives of farmers.

Commenting on an article written by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the PM posted on X:

“देशभर के किसान भाई-बहनों के जीवन में खुशहाली लाने के लिए हमारी सरकार संकल्पबद्ध है। कृषि मंत्री @ChouhanShivraj जी का यह आलेख बताता है कि हम किस प्रकार बीज से बाजार तक हरसंभव प्रयास में जुटे हुए हैं। ”