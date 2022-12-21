Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas: Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : India over the last 7 years has become a prominent nation in deploying technologies for the benefit and transforming the lives of its citizens. Keeping this in view, the Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas. In line with this, the Government has taken various steps as under:

During the years 2014 to 2016, Government of India had implemented two Schemes on providing digital literacy to the masses namely “National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM)” and “Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (DISHA)” with a cumulative target of 52.50 lakh persons (one person from every eligible household) across the country including rural India. Under these two schemes, a total of 53.67 lakh beneficiaries were trained, out of which around 42% candidates were from rural India. Both schemes has been closed now. The State/UT-wise achievement is given as Annexure-I. In the year 2017, Government has approved a Scheme titled ”Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA)” to usher in digital literacy in rural India with a target to cover 6 crore rural households (one person per household) across the country. So far, a total of more than 6.62 crore candidates have been enrolled and 5.68 crore have been trained, out of which 4.22 crore candidates have been duly certified under the PMGDISHA Scheme across the country. The State/UT-wise achievement is given as Annexure-II.

Annexure – I

State/UT-wise achievement made under NDLM State Enrolled Trained Certified 1 Andaman & Nicobar 1964 1410 316 2 Andhra Pradesh 39000 39000 37580 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1055 565 24 4 Assam 20000 5568 1388 5 Bihar 78000 78000 78000 6 Chandigarh 5731 5460 4604 7 Chhattisgarh 26000 26000 26000 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 412 317 168 9 Daman & Diu 2488 2132 1055 10 Delhi 20000 20000 16815 11 Goa 2350 2113 917 12 Gujarat 78000 78000 78000 13 Haryana 26000 26000 24104 14 Himachal Pradesh 6666 6666 6666 15 Jammu & Kashmir 26000 26000 26000 16 Jharkhand 26000 26000 26000 17 Karnataka 60000 60000 60000 18 Kerala 20000 20000 17236 19 Lakshadweep 0 0 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 78000 78000 78000 21 Maharashtra 78000 78000 78000 22 Manipur 6666 7329 3087 23 Meghalaya 107 0 0 24 Mizoram 4684 538 87 25 Nagaland 4760 5412 3223 26 Odisha 26000 26000 26000 27 Puducherry 6666 6666 5931 28 Punjab 26000 26000 26000 29 Rajasthan 78000 78000 78000 30 Sikkim 4850 4009 201 31 Tamil Nadu 78000 78000 73878 32 Telangana 39000 39000 34054 33 Tripura 6666 6666 6666 34 Uttar Pradesh 78000 78000 78000 35 Uttarakhand 26000 26000 26000 36 West Bengal 78000 78000 78000 Total 10,59,065 10,38,851 10,00,000

State/UT-wise achievement made under DISHA Scheme

S. No. State Enrolled Trained Certified 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 981 228 93 2 Andhra Pradesh 302133 293133 128187 3 Arunachal Pradesh 11885 2935 2115 4 Assam 187111 60998 50085 5 Bihar 897205 688804 362129 6 Chandigarh 29411 17387 9042 7 Chhattisgarh 312370 231036 146451 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 28 26 18 9 Daman & Diu 402 380 321 10 Delhi 134373 120633 65021 11 Goa 2610 2277 361 12 Gujarat 554923 494955 256584 13 Haryana 224085 205589 109070 14 Himachal Pradesh 62675 55941 24598 15 Jammu & Kashmir 255445 196244 95802 16 Jharkhand 225278 207349 88876 17 Karnataka 655070 495362 292666 18 Kerala 98727 89535 32121 19 Lakshadweep 135 97 20 20 Madhya Pradesh 785799 573416 287629 21 Maharashtra 811791 614597 330928 22 Manipur 52341 42536 27936 23 Meghalaya 72 36 0 24 Mizoram 15209 11928 9420 25 Nagaland 25924 12119 9774 26 Odisha 204532 195060 95099 27 Puducherry 35216 33786 13117 28 Punjab 277453 211780 70962 29 Rajasthan 859076 621428 294376 30 Sikkim 20702 13749 10424 31 Tamil Nadu 408310 394403 219753 32 Telangana 303586 188247 151799 33 Tripura 99502 75209 36270 34 Uttar Pradesh 955441 704617 554707 35 Uttarakhand 211770 182334 76021 36 West Bengal 905833 731851 515317 Grand Total 99,27,404 77,70,005 43,67,092

Annexure-II

State/UT wise status under PMGDISHA scheme S.N. State Enrolled Trained Certified 1 Andaman & Nicobar Isl. 3,872 1,769 1,002 2 Andhra Pradesh 18,49,896 14,80,939 10,44,064 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,357 5,031 3,317 4 Assam 26,69,088 23,20,423 18,46,571 5 Bihar 72,10,212 63,78,337 46,57,885 6 Chhattisgarh 25,20,462 21,70,624 16,37,669 7 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 5,851 4,078 2,890 8 Daman And Diu 4,000 3,224 2,439 9 Delhi 7,028 5,648 3,988 10 Goa 55,837 50,721 37,377 11 Gujarat 27,62,587 24,16,473 17,74,737 12 Haryana 18,70,129 15,87,779 11,99,270 13 Himachal Pradesh 4,82,964 3,63,524 2,65,696 14 Jammu And Kashmir 7,01,385 5,47,550 3,95,751 15 Jharkhand 24,67,451 20,02,277 14,65,641 16 Karnataka 12,70,400 9,51,706 6,16,924 17 Kerala 56,448 27,153 21,418 18 Lakshadweep 136 35 – 19 Madhya Pradesh 55,30,748 48,98,827 36,21,753 20 Maharashtra 55,86,975 47,82,195 34,42,143 21 Manipur 19,415 9,003 5,660 22 Meghalaya 1,45,789 1,00,733 67,557 23 Mizoram 26,832 20,161 12,326 24 Nagaland 6,624 4,614 3,187 25 Odisha 32,22,299 26,85,398 20,27,683 26 Puducherry 17,732 11,814 7,867 27 Punjab 16,84,286 14,49,583 11,11,147 28 Rajasthan 38,87,394 33,49,142 24,44,090 29 Sikkim 24,589 21,256 15,629 30 Tamil Nadu 14,16,049 11,28,107 8,22,761 31 Telangana 10,87,847 8,60,890 5,84,986 32 Tripura 3,25,000 2,64,762 2,15,688 33 Uttarakhand 7,56,000 6,40,848 4,75,243 34 Uttar Pradesh 1,60,48,688 1,42,53,557 1,07,80,708 35 West Bengal 24,67,194 20,35,832 15,83,015 36 Ladakh 24,669 21,888 17,316 Total 6,62,23,233 5,68,55,901 4,22,15,398

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.