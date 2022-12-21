National

Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas: Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India over the last 7 years has become a prominent nation in deploying technologies for the benefit and transforming the lives of its citizens. Keeping this in view, the Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas. In line with this, the Government has taken various steps as under:

  1. During the years 2014 to 2016, Government of India had implemented two Schemes on providing digital literacy to the masses namely “National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM)” and “Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (DISHA)” with a cumulative target of 52.50 lakh persons (one person from every eligible household) across the country including rural India. Under these two schemes, a total of 53.67 lakh beneficiaries were trained, out of which around 42% candidates were from rural India. Both schemes has been closed now. The State/UT-wise achievement is given as Annexure-I.
  2. In the year 2017, Government has approved a Scheme titled ”Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA)” to usher in digital literacy in rural India with a target to cover 6 crore rural households (one person per household) across the country. So far, a total of more than 6.62 crore candidates have been enrolled and 5.68 crore have been trained, out of which 4.22 crore candidates have been duly certified under the PMGDISHA Scheme across the country. The State/UT-wise achievement is given as Annexure-II.

Annexure – I

State/UT-wise achievement made under NDLM
State Enrolled Trained Certified
1 Andaman & Nicobar 1964 1410 316
2 Andhra Pradesh 39000 39000 37580
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1055 565 24
4 Assam 20000 5568 1388
5 Bihar 78000 78000 78000
6 Chandigarh 5731 5460 4604
7 Chhattisgarh 26000 26000 26000
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 412 317 168
9 Daman & Diu 2488 2132 1055
10 Delhi 20000 20000 16815
11 Goa 2350 2113 917
12 Gujarat 78000 78000 78000
13 Haryana 26000 26000 24104
14 Himachal Pradesh 6666 6666 6666
15 Jammu & Kashmir 26000 26000 26000
16 Jharkhand 26000 26000 26000
17 Karnataka 60000 60000 60000
18 Kerala 20000 20000 17236
19 Lakshadweep 0 0 0
20 Madhya Pradesh 78000 78000 78000
21 Maharashtra 78000 78000 78000
22 Manipur 6666 7329 3087
23 Meghalaya 107 0 0
24 Mizoram 4684 538 87
25 Nagaland 4760 5412 3223
26 Odisha 26000 26000 26000
27 Puducherry 6666 6666 5931
28 Punjab 26000 26000 26000
29 Rajasthan 78000 78000 78000
30 Sikkim 4850 4009 201
31 Tamil Nadu 78000 78000 73878
32 Telangana 39000 39000 34054
33 Tripura 6666 6666 6666
34 Uttar Pradesh 78000 78000 78000
35 Uttarakhand 26000 26000 26000
36 West Bengal 78000 78000 78000
  Total 10,59,065 10,38,851 10,00,000

 

 State/UT-wise achievement made under DISHA Scheme

S.

No.

 State Enrolled Trained Certified
1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 981 228 93
2 Andhra Pradesh 302133 293133 128187
3 Arunachal Pradesh 11885 2935 2115
4 Assam 187111 60998 50085
5 Bihar 897205 688804 362129
6 Chandigarh 29411 17387 9042
7 Chhattisgarh 312370 231036 146451
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 28 26 18
9 Daman & Diu 402 380 321
10 Delhi 134373 120633 65021
11 Goa 2610 2277 361
12 Gujarat 554923 494955 256584
13 Haryana 224085 205589 109070
14 Himachal Pradesh 62675 55941 24598
15 Jammu & Kashmir 255445 196244 95802
16 Jharkhand 225278 207349 88876
17 Karnataka 655070 495362 292666
18 Kerala 98727 89535 32121
19 Lakshadweep 135 97 20
20 Madhya Pradesh 785799 573416 287629
21 Maharashtra 811791 614597 330928
22 Manipur 52341 42536 27936
23 Meghalaya 72 36 0
24 Mizoram 15209 11928 9420
25 Nagaland 25924 12119 9774
26 Odisha 204532 195060 95099
27 Puducherry 35216 33786 13117
28 Punjab 277453 211780 70962
29 Rajasthan 859076 621428 294376
30 Sikkim 20702 13749 10424
31 Tamil Nadu 408310 394403 219753
32 Telangana 303586 188247 151799
33 Tripura 99502 75209 36270
34 Uttar Pradesh 955441 704617 554707
35 Uttarakhand 211770 182334 76021
36 West Bengal 905833 731851 515317
Grand Total 99,27,404 77,70,005 43,67,092

 

Annexure-II

State/UT wise status under PMGDISHA scheme
S.N. State Enrolled Trained Certified
1 Andaman & Nicobar Isl. 3,872 1,769 1,002
2 Andhra Pradesh 18,49,896 14,80,939 10,44,064
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,357 5,031 3,317
4 Assam 26,69,088 23,20,423 18,46,571
5 Bihar 72,10,212 63,78,337 46,57,885
6 Chhattisgarh 25,20,462 21,70,624 16,37,669
7 Dadra And Nagar Haveli 5,851 4,078 2,890
8 Daman And Diu 4,000 3,224 2,439
9 Delhi 7,028 5,648 3,988
10 Goa 55,837 50,721 37,377
11 Gujarat 27,62,587 24,16,473 17,74,737
12 Haryana 18,70,129 15,87,779 11,99,270
13 Himachal Pradesh 4,82,964 3,63,524 2,65,696
14 Jammu And Kashmir 7,01,385 5,47,550 3,95,751
15 Jharkhand 24,67,451 20,02,277 14,65,641
16 Karnataka 12,70,400 9,51,706 6,16,924
17 Kerala 56,448 27,153 21,418
18 Lakshadweep 136 35
19 Madhya Pradesh 55,30,748 48,98,827 36,21,753
20 Maharashtra 55,86,975 47,82,195 34,42,143
21 Manipur 19,415 9,003 5,660
22 Meghalaya 1,45,789 1,00,733 67,557
23 Mizoram 26,832 20,161 12,326
24 Nagaland 6,624 4,614 3,187
25 Odisha 32,22,299 26,85,398 20,27,683
26 Puducherry 17,732 11,814 7,867
27 Punjab 16,84,286 14,49,583 11,11,147
28 Rajasthan 38,87,394 33,49,142 24,44,090
29 Sikkim 24,589 21,256 15,629
30 Tamil Nadu 14,16,049 11,28,107 8,22,761
31 Telangana 10,87,847 8,60,890 5,84,986
32 Tripura 3,25,000 2,64,762 2,15,688
33 Uttarakhand 7,56,000 6,40,848 4,75,243
34 Uttar Pradesh 1,60,48,688 1,42,53,557 1,07,80,708
35 West Bengal 24,67,194 20,35,832 15,83,015
36 Ladakh 24,669 21,888 17,316
Total 6,62,23,233 5,68,55,901 4,22,15,398

 

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.