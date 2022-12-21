Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas: Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : India over the last 7 years has become a prominent nation in deploying technologies for the benefit and transforming the lives of its citizens. Keeping this in view, the Government is focusing on providing digital literacy to citizens across the country, especially in rural areas. In line with this, the Government has taken various steps as under:
- During the years 2014 to 2016, Government of India had implemented two Schemes on providing digital literacy to the masses namely “National Digital Literacy Mission (NDLM)” and “Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (DISHA)” with a cumulative target of 52.50 lakh persons (one person from every eligible household) across the country including rural India. Under these two schemes, a total of 53.67 lakh beneficiaries were trained, out of which around 42% candidates were from rural India. Both schemes has been closed now. The State/UT-wise achievement is given as Annexure-I.
- In the year 2017, Government has approved a Scheme titled ”Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA)” to usher in digital literacy in rural India with a target to cover 6 crore rural households (one person per household) across the country. So far, a total of more than 6.62 crore candidates have been enrolled and 5.68 crore have been trained, out of which 4.22 crore candidates have been duly certified under the PMGDISHA Scheme across the country. The State/UT-wise achievement is given as Annexure-II.
Annexure – I
|State/UT-wise achievement made under NDLM
|State
|Enrolled
|Trained
|Certified
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|1964
|1410
|316
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|39000
|39000
|37580
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1055
|565
|24
|4
|Assam
|20000
|5568
|1388
|5
|Bihar
|78000
|78000
|78000
|6
|Chandigarh
|5731
|5460
|4604
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|26000
|26000
|26000
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|412
|317
|168
|9
|Daman & Diu
|2488
|2132
|1055
|10
|Delhi
|20000
|20000
|16815
|11
|Goa
|2350
|2113
|917
|12
|Gujarat
|78000
|78000
|78000
|13
|Haryana
|26000
|26000
|24104
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|6666
|6666
|6666
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|26000
|26000
|26000
|16
|Jharkhand
|26000
|26000
|26000
|17
|Karnataka
|60000
|60000
|60000
|18
|Kerala
|20000
|20000
|17236
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|78000
|78000
|78000
|21
|Maharashtra
|78000
|78000
|78000
|22
|Manipur
|6666
|7329
|3087
|23
|Meghalaya
|107
|0
|0
|24
|Mizoram
|4684
|538
|87
|25
|Nagaland
|4760
|5412
|3223
|26
|Odisha
|26000
|26000
|26000
|27
|Puducherry
|6666
|6666
|5931
|28
|Punjab
|26000
|26000
|26000
|29
|Rajasthan
|78000
|78000
|78000
|30
|Sikkim
|4850
|4009
|201
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|78000
|78000
|73878
|32
|Telangana
|39000
|39000
|34054
|33
|Tripura
|6666
|6666
|6666
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|78000
|78000
|78000
|35
|Uttarakhand
|26000
|26000
|26000
|36
|West Bengal
|78000
|78000
|78000
|Total
|10,59,065
|10,38,851
|10,00,000
State/UT-wise achievement made under DISHA Scheme
|S.
No.
|State
|Enrolled
|Trained
|Certified
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|981
|228
|93
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|302133
|293133
|128187
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|11885
|2935
|2115
|4
|Assam
|187111
|60998
|50085
|5
|Bihar
|897205
|688804
|362129
|6
|Chandigarh
|29411
|17387
|9042
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|312370
|231036
|146451
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|28
|26
|18
|9
|Daman & Diu
|402
|380
|321
|10
|Delhi
|134373
|120633
|65021
|11
|Goa
|2610
|2277
|361
|12
|Gujarat
|554923
|494955
|256584
|13
|Haryana
|224085
|205589
|109070
|14
|Himachal Pradesh
|62675
|55941
|24598
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|255445
|196244
|95802
|16
|Jharkhand
|225278
|207349
|88876
|17
|Karnataka
|655070
|495362
|292666
|18
|Kerala
|98727
|89535
|32121
|19
|Lakshadweep
|135
|97
|20
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|785799
|573416
|287629
|21
|Maharashtra
|811791
|614597
|330928
|22
|Manipur
|52341
|42536
|27936
|23
|Meghalaya
|72
|36
|0
|24
|Mizoram
|15209
|11928
|9420
|25
|Nagaland
|25924
|12119
|9774
|26
|Odisha
|204532
|195060
|95099
|27
|Puducherry
|35216
|33786
|13117
|28
|Punjab
|277453
|211780
|70962
|29
|Rajasthan
|859076
|621428
|294376
|30
|Sikkim
|20702
|13749
|10424
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|408310
|394403
|219753
|32
|Telangana
|303586
|188247
|151799
|33
|Tripura
|99502
|75209
|36270
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|955441
|704617
|554707
|35
|Uttarakhand
|211770
|182334
|76021
|36
|West Bengal
|905833
|731851
|515317
|Grand Total
|99,27,404
|77,70,005
|43,67,092
Annexure-II
|State/UT wise status under PMGDISHA scheme
|S.N.
|State
|Enrolled
|Trained
|Certified
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Isl.
|3,872
|1,769
|1,002
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18,49,896
|14,80,939
|10,44,064
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|7,357
|5,031
|3,317
|4
|Assam
|26,69,088
|23,20,423
|18,46,571
|5
|Bihar
|72,10,212
|63,78,337
|46,57,885
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|25,20,462
|21,70,624
|16,37,669
|7
|Dadra And Nagar Haveli
|5,851
|4,078
|2,890
|8
|Daman And Diu
|4,000
|3,224
|2,439
|9
|Delhi
|7,028
|5,648
|3,988
|10
|Goa
|55,837
|50,721
|37,377
|11
|Gujarat
|27,62,587
|24,16,473
|17,74,737
|12
|Haryana
|18,70,129
|15,87,779
|11,99,270
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4,82,964
|3,63,524
|2,65,696
|14
|Jammu And Kashmir
|7,01,385
|5,47,550
|3,95,751
|15
|Jharkhand
|24,67,451
|20,02,277
|14,65,641
|16
|Karnataka
|12,70,400
|9,51,706
|6,16,924
|17
|Kerala
|56,448
|27,153
|21,418
|18
|Lakshadweep
|136
|35
|–
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|55,30,748
|48,98,827
|36,21,753
|20
|Maharashtra
|55,86,975
|47,82,195
|34,42,143
|21
|Manipur
|19,415
|9,003
|5,660
|22
|Meghalaya
|1,45,789
|1,00,733
|67,557
|23
|Mizoram
|26,832
|20,161
|12,326
|24
|Nagaland
|6,624
|4,614
|3,187
|25
|Odisha
|32,22,299
|26,85,398
|20,27,683
|26
|Puducherry
|17,732
|11,814
|7,867
|27
|Punjab
|16,84,286
|14,49,583
|11,11,147
|28
|Rajasthan
|38,87,394
|33,49,142
|24,44,090
|29
|Sikkim
|24,589
|21,256
|15,629
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|14,16,049
|11,28,107
|8,22,761
|31
|Telangana
|10,87,847
|8,60,890
|5,84,986
|32
|Tripura
|3,25,000
|2,64,762
|2,15,688
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7,56,000
|6,40,848
|4,75,243
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,60,48,688
|1,42,53,557
|1,07,80,708
|35
|West Bengal
|24,67,194
|20,35,832
|15,83,015
|36
|Ladakh
|24,669
|21,888
|17,316
|Total
|6,62,23,233
|5,68,55,901
|4,22,15,398
This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.