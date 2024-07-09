Government is committed to undertake further Reforms in enhancing Domestic Defence Production: Defence Secretary

The Defence Secretary, Shri Giridhar Aramane said that the Ministry of Defence is committed to undertake further reforms in Defence Production and to handhold the eco system by implementing the Industry 4.0/QA 4.0 to bolster the Manufacturing. He was delivering keynote address at a National Level Seminar on Quality Reforms held virtually by Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) in association with Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on 9 July, 2024. He underlined the importance of achieving the stipulated goals laying emphasis on the need for achieving Atmanirbharata in defence manufacturing and the key role of all stakeholders, especially domestic Defence Industry in realizing this vision.

Representatives from more than 250 Defence Industries, members of SIDM, FICCI, ASSOCHAM, PHD CCI, Service Headquarter, CMDs of DPSUs, Govt QA agencies, Start-ups and MoD officials took part in the Seminar.

Addressing the participants, Lt Gen R S Reen, DG, DGQA, highlighted various Quality Initiatives and reforms undertaken by DGQA, to facilitate Ease of Doing Business and promote Atmanirbharata.. Shri Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President SIDM, shared Industry perspective on ongoing reforms and need for a collaborative approach.

Eminent Speakers from the Indigenous Defence Manufacturing Sector viz., Shri Arun Ramachandani, L&T Precision Engineering, Shri N Raveeswaran, CEO, A&D Strategic Business, Mahindra Defence, Shri Neeraj Gupta, MD, MKU Ltd and Ms Vrinda Kapoor, CEO 3rd iTech, Dr. R Shivaraman, Big Bang Boom Solutions Pvt Ltd put forth the industry perspective on Quality Assurance and provided suggestions to facilitate and improve Indigenous manufacturing in the Defence Sector.

The Seminar culminated with a decision to have such interactions more regularly, among Indigenous Defence Manufacturers, Government QA Agencies and other stakeholders, to facilitate Ease of Doing Business, in the Defence Sector.