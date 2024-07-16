Government is committed to capacity building of PSUs: Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth has reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensure capacity building of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) by providing all required support and handholding. Addressing the officials of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) during his visit to the Bengaluru Complex on July 16, 2024, he stated that it is incumbent upon the PSUs to improve their performance and remain competitive in the highly-competitive era.

Commending the achievements and performance of BEL, Shri Sanjay Seth said the PSU has been making substantial contributions to the Make in India initiative and Aatmanirbharta. It has developed many indigenous equipment and systems in partnership with the Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Airports Authority of India (AAI). It has bagged patents of 150 items this year reinforcing the Aatmanirbharta, he said.

The RRM visited the Precision Manufacturing Facility at Advanced Defence Systems Navy (ADSN) Strategic Business Unit (SBU), Military Radars SBU and the state-of-the-art EMI / EMC Lab. He was given a demo of the Coastal Surveillance System and the Perimeter Security System. He visited the Smart City Experience Centre, and the Product Development and Innovation Centre (PDIC), which fosters innovation, research and development of cutting-edge defence and security solutions. He interacted with engineers, scientists and researchers working on next generation projects.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri also planted a sapling at PDIC to commemorate his maiden visit to BEL. Earlier, he was received by Shri Manoj Jain, CMD, Shri Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), Shri Damodar Bhattad, Director (Finance), Shri K V Suresh Kumar, Director (Marketing), and other senior officers.