Government Invests in Upgrading Sports Facilities Across the Country: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Announces New Projects

‘Sports’ being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including development of sports infrastructure, rests primarily with the State/Union Territory Governments.

The Union Government supplements their efforts. However, under the “Creation and Upgradation of Sports Infrastructure” component of the Khelo India Scheme, this Ministry renders financial support for creation of basic sports infrastructure such as sports complex, synthetic athletic tracks, synthetic hockey fields, synthetic turf football grounds, multipurpose halls, swimming pools, etc. along with sports equipment.

Further, under National Sports Development Funds (NSDF), Government supports various institutions and individuals for creation and upgradation of sports facilities across the country.

Till date, Government has sanctioned 343 sports infrastructure projects of various categories in various States/ UTs across the country.